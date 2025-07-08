UAE: Indian Family Seeks Answers After Engineer Son Dies Aboard Sharjah Vessel

"Papa, I'll be on the ship now.”

Those were the final words Anurag Tiwari said to his father during a video call on the evening of June 28. The next morning, the 33-year-old marine engineer from Lucknow left Dubai for Sharjah to board the commercial vessel Jana 505, where he was to begin a new assignment. Before the day was over, the family received the devastating news: Anurag was dead.

His father, Anil Tiwari, recounted their last exchange. Speaking to Khaleej Times from his home, he said he had messaged Anurag“Best of luck” at 4am India time (2.30am UAE time) on June 29.

“He responded immediately, so I knew he was awake and probably preparing to leave. I didn't call then,” he said.“But when I tried (to call) at 7am and got no reply, I assumed he was busy. Later, when even my messages went unanswered, I thought it must be a network issue.”

At 9.38pm, the family received a call informing them that Anurag was no more.

What happened at the ship?

According to an email from the Mumbai-based placement agency, Avishka Shipping Pvt Ltd (ASPL), Anurag was found unconscious in the ship's engine room. CPR was administered, and he was transported by crew boat to the port, but emergency responders found no pulse during the ECG. A preliminary forensic report cited heatstroke leading to multi-organ failure as the cause of death.

Khaleej Times contacted Avishka Shipping Pvt Ltd through email and phone calls. No response was received at the time of publication.

The family was not convinced, saying that the official explanation has not addressed their concerns. They are now calling for an independent investigation into the circumstances of Anurag's death.

Anil questioned why his son was allegedly sent alone into the engine room, a task he claims should have been carried out in teams.“Anurag had clearly told us that no one would go in alone. The job was to be done together. Then why was he by himself?”

The family also believes that critical safety procedures may not have been followed.“The SOP clearly warns about toxic gases, and the area was supposed to be ventilated before anyone entered,” Anil said.

He added that the sequence of events remains unclear.“There's no timeline: when exactly he was sent to the engine room, who found him, or what immediate medical aid was provided. None of that has been shared with us.”

Anil also questioned the emergency response.“If he was still breathing but unconscious, why was CPR performed? That's generally done when the heart stops. We just want honest answers.”

'A serious discrepancy'

Anurag had joined the crew in Dubai on June 19. He was working as a third engineer for Singapore-headquartered Synergy Ship Arabia, which was overseeing the commissioning of Jana 505, a jack-up vessel owned by a Saudi conglomerate.

In a letter to the family, ASPL's general manager stated that Anurag collapsed during offloading operations and was found in the engine room. However, Anil said they were initially told that his son had fainted on the deck.“That's a serious discrepancy. The deck and the engine room are entirely different locations.”

The Indian Consulate in Dubai, responding to Khaleej Times said:“The Consulate was in constant touch with the bereaved family and extended all possible assistance for the repatriation of the mortal remains.”

Anurag's body arrived in Lucknow on July 5 and was cremated that evening. At home, the grief is still raw.

“My wife and daughter-in-law have fainted twice. They are inconsolable,” Anil said.“His three-year-old son keeps asking for him. As if he senses something.”

A life full of promise

Anurag had recently purchased a car and was planning to pursue an academic course in shipping in the UK after completing this assignment.“He had dreams. He was working hard for his family,” Anil said.“Now we're left with heartbreak, silence, and questions.”

The family is urging UAE authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry, including a toxicology report.“We request that his blood samples be examined for signs of toxic gas inhalation,” Anil said.

“A proper investigation must be conducted to identify what went wrong and who may be responsible. A life was lost, and a 30-year-old wife, a three-year-old child, and elderly parents were left shattered," he added.