BTC/USD Signal Today 08/07: Rally Loses Momentum (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3470. Add a stop-loss at 1.3880. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and a take-profit at 1.3880. Add a stop-loss at 1.3470.
While the FOMC minutes are important, their impact will be limited because of last Friday's nonfarm payrolls data. These numbers showed that the economy created 147k jobs, while the unemployment rate dropped to 4.1%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been in an uptrend in the past few months. It has formed an ascending channel, and recently moved below its upper side.The pair has remained above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Also, the Relative Strength Index (RS) and the MACD indicators have formed a bearish divergence pattern.Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the 50-day moving average at 1.3470. A move above the upper side of the channel at 1.3784 will invalidate the bearish view.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best regulated forex brokers UK in the industry for you.
