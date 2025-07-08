Truecommerce Names Bill Glass As CEO, Marking New Phase Of Growth And Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ray Greer Named Chairman of the Board; Kimberly Williams Joins Board of Directors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and PITTSBURGH, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce , a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, today announced Bill Glass as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This leadership transition signals a new chapter for the company, one focused on accelerating innovation and doubling down on its long-standing commitment to customer experience and operational excellence.

Glass steps into the role with a proven track record of leading high-growth, private equity-backed SaaS companies such as Bazaarvoice and Accruent. He joined TrueCommerce in 2022 as Chief Sales Officer, where he played a key role in shaping the company's go-to-market strategy and building momentum across global sales efforts. Prior to that, he served as SVP of Global Sales at insightsoftware, where he helped lead the growth of over 5X in revenue both organically and across 18 acquisitions in North America, EMEA and APAC, while also building a scalable, high-velocity global sales organization.

“I'm honored to lead TrueCommerce into this next phase,” said Glass.“We have a tremendous foundation to build on, and now we're sharpening our focus around three core pillars: innovation, customer experience, and operational excellence. These will guide every decision we make as we scale the business, deepen our customer partnerships, and lead the market in supply chain connectivity solutions.”

Supporting this strategic evolution, the company also announced Ray Greer as Chairman of the Board. Greer brings more than 35 years of leadership experience in the supply chain, transportation, and logistics sectors. He currently serves as an Operating Partner Consultant at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, the private equity partner of TrueCommerce. Additionally, Kimberly Williams, CEO of Absorb LMS Software, joins the board, bringing three decades of executive experience across the technology sector.

“This is an exciting inflection point for TrueCommerce,” said Greer.“With Bill at the helm and a clear strategic focus, the company is well-positioned to lead the industry through its next wave of growth. The board is fully aligned and confident in the leadership team's ability to drive value, both for customers and stakeholders.”

Glass succeeds Randy Curran, who recently retired from the CEO role.“We thank Randy for his leadership and the pivotal role he played over the past three years at TrueCommerce,” said Glass.“His focus on operations and organizational alignment has laid a strong foundation for our continued evolution and long-term success.”

About TrueCommerce

At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. With 25+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That's why thousands of companies-from SMBs to the global Fortune 100, across various industries-rely on us. To learn more, visit .

TrueCommerce is a trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: healthcare and technology. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives, and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit WCAS .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

