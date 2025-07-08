North America Corrugated And Folding Carton Packaging Market Eyes USD 37.27 Billion In 2025 As E-Commerce And Eco-Trends Dominate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to a recent analysis by Towards Packaging, the global North America corrugated and folding carton packaging market is projected to expand from USD 37.82 Billion in 2026 to USD 42.5 Billion by 2034, recording a CAGR of 1.47% between 2025 and 2034.

Ottawa, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global North America corrugated and folding carton packaging market size was recorded at USD 37.27 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to increase to USD 42.5 Billion in 2034, as per findings from a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is driven by the e-commerce boom and sustainability trends, with businesses investing heavily in recycled fiber, lightweight board, and circular economy initiatives. Customization and smart packaging , including QR codes, NFC, sensors, and advanced printing technologies, enhance brand engagement and logistics efficiency. Automation and Industry 4.0 investments, such as AI-driven production, IoT sensors, and robotic lines, are streamlining manufacturing and reducing waste. Corrugated packaging supports heavy-duty shipping needs , while folding cartons excel in retail appeal, particularly in food, health, and personal care sectors. Overall, the region's focus on eco-friendly materials, e-commerce optimization, and tech-enabled operations underpins its market dominance.

What is Meant by Corrugated and Folding Carton Packaging?

Corrugated and folding carton packaging are two widely used formats in the D2C and e-commerce industries, each serving distinct purposes. Corrugated packaging is made from corrugated fiberboard, which includes a fluted inner layer sandwiched between two flat linerboards. This structure provides excellent strength, durability, and cushioning, making it ideal for shipping and protecting heavier or fragile items during transit. It is commonly used as outer packaging in D2C deliveries and can be customized with branding and smart features.

Folding carton packaging is made from a single layer of paperboard that is folded into a box shape. It is lightweight, cost-effective, and often used for inner packaging of products like cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. Folding cartons are known for their printability and aesthetic appeal, making them suitable for premium branding. Both formats can incorporate smart technologies such as QR codes or RFID tags to enhance consumer engagement and product information delivery.

What are the New Trends Shaping the North America Corrugated and Folding Carton Packaging Market?



Sustainability & Lightweighting : Brands are prioritizing recycled fiber, lightweight boards (such as ultra-thin flutes), biodegradable coatings, and kraft materials to cut weight, reduce waste, and meet eco-regulations.

On-Demand & Custom Packaging: Automated box-on-demand and fit-to-product solutions reduce over-packaging, lower storage needs, and optimize logistics in e-commerce fulfillment centers.

Smart & Interactive Features: Integration of QR codes, NFC/RFID tags, sensors, and AR enhances traceability, freshness monitoring, security, and consumer engagement.

Digital Printing & Branding: High-resolution digital printing enables vibrant, short-run customization, textured finishes, and premium shelf appeal.

Automation & Industry 4.0: Adoption of AI-driven production, IoT sensors, robotic handling, and automated folding/gluing systems boosts efficiency and consistency. Structural Innovation: Use of double- and triple-wall boards, barrier coatings, and micro-flute designs improves protection for heavy, moisture-sensitive, or temperature-critical goods.

What is the Potential Growth of the North America Corrugated and Folding Carton Packaging Market?

E-Commerce Expansion:



The rapid rise in online shopping fuels demand for protective, lightweight, and brandable packaging solutions. Corrugated and folding cartons are ideal for shipping, unboxing experiences, and product visibility.



In May 2025, according to the data published by the United States Business Association of E-Commerce, 20% of the global fashion e-commerce market is based in the U.S. In 2024, apparel e-commerce sales in the U.S. reached USD 145.2 billion, or 21.4% of all online sales. According to some estimates, between 2024 and 2029, U.S. e-commerce revenue will rise by a total of 55.4%, or an average yearly rate of 11.1%. In December 2024, the monthly record for online purchases in the U.S. was 21.2% of retail sales dollars. Sustainable Packaging Demand:

With increasing focus on eco-friendly materials, there's a growing opportunity for recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable paper-based packaging to replace plastics across various sectors.

Smart and Connected Packaging:



The integration of QR codes, NFC, and AR into paperboard packaging opens up new opportunities for consumer engagement , product tracking, and interactive marketing .

Digital Printing and Customization:



Short-run, high-quality digital printing allows for personalized packaging, which is especially attractive to D2C and boutique brands seeking to enhance brand identity and customer loyalty.

Food, Beverage, and Healthcare Growth:



Increased demand for packaged food, meal kits, and pharmaceutical products creates opportunities for high-barrier, functional folding cartons with tamper-evident and freshness features.

Automation and Smart Manufacturing:



Investments in automated packaging lines and smart converting technologies are improving efficiency and creating scalable growth for manufacturers.

Limitations & Challenges in North America Corrugated and Folding Carton Packaging Market:

The growth of the corrugated and folding carton packaging market is restricted by several key factors. Fluctuating raw material prices, particularly for paper and pulp, can lead to increased production costs and supply chain disruptions. Additionally, the market faces competition from flexible and plastic packaging alternatives that offer better moisture resistance and lighter weight in some applications. Limited recyclability of coated or laminated paperboard also challenges sustainability claims. Moreover, the high capital investment required for advanced machinery and automation may hinder small manufacturers. Regulatory pressures and environmental concerns further complicate compliance, especially for coatings, inks, and chemical treatments used in packaging.

Regional Analysis:

North America hosts an active corrugated and folding carton packaging market due to its highly developed e-commerce sector, strong consumer demand for sustainable packaging , and advanced manufacturing infrastructure. The region benefits from a well-established recycling system and widespread adoption of paper-based materials, aligning with growing environmental awareness. Additionally, high purchasing power and demand for premium, customized packaging in industries like food, personal care, electronics, and pharmaceuticals support market growth. Government support for sustainable practices also drives continued innovation and regional dominance.

U.S. Market Trends

The United States leads the North American market due to its massive e-commerce industry, robust consumer goods sector, and high demand for sustainable, branded packaging. Major players are investing in automation, digital printing, and recyclable materials to meet evolving consumer preferences. The growing use of folding cartons in packaged food, cosmetics, and healthcare also drives domestic demand.

Canada Market Trends

Canada is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing environmental awareness and government regulations promoting sustainable packaging. Canadian consumers and brands prefer paper-based solutions over plastic, boosting demand for corrugated and folding cartons. The rise of local D2C and food delivery services further supports market expansion.

Segment Outlook

Type Insights

The single-wall segment is dominant in the corrugated and folding carton packaging market due to its cost-effectiveness, lightweight nature, and sufficient strength for most packaging needs. Comprising one layer of fluted paper between two linerboards, single-wall corrugated boxes provide adequate protection for a wide range of products, especially in e-commerce, food delivery, and consumer goods.

They are easier to produce, handle, and recycle compared to multi-wall alternatives. Their versatility in custom printing and branding also makes them ideal for direct-to-consumer (D2C) packaging . Additionally, the growing demand for sustainable and affordable packaging further strengthens the market position of single-wall corrugated solutions.

The double-wall segment is growing in the North America corrugated and folding carton packaging market due to its superior strength, durability, and protection capabilities. With two layers of fluted material, double-wall packaging is ideal for heavy, fragile, or high-value products, making it increasingly preferred for industrial goods, electronics, and long-distance e-commerce shipments. As return reduction and customer satisfaction become critical, businesses are opting for stronger packaging solutions.

Additionally, the growing demand for sustainable, yet robust alternatives to plastic crates supports the use of recyclable double-wall cartons. This balance of strength, safety, and eco-friendliness drives rapid adoption across industries.

End-User Industry Insights

The food segment is the dominant in the North America corrugated and folding carton packaging market due to the region's high demand for packaged and ready-to-eat foods, combined with strict safety and hygiene regulations. Corrugated and folding cartons offer excellent protection, ventilation, and insulation, making them ideal for transporting fresh produce, frozen items, and dry goods.

Additionally, these materials are easily customizable for branding and compliant labeling, enhancing shelf appeal. The rise of online grocery shopping, meal kit deliveries, and sustainable packaging preferences has further driven food brands to adopt paper-based, recyclable, and visually appealing packaging solutions.

E-commerce is advancing in the North America corrugated and folding carton packaging market due to the rapid expansion of online shopping and direct-to-consumer (D2C) retail models. Corrugated and folding cartons are essential for protecting products during transit, reducing damage, and enhancing the unboxing experience. Their lightweight, customizable, and sustainable nature aligns with consumer expectations and brand marketing goals.

Additionally, innovations in digital printing, fit-to-product box designs, and smart labeling make them ideal for e-commerce fulfillment. As convenience and home delivery trends continue to rise, so does the demand for efficient, branded, and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Recent Breakthroughs in North America Corrugated and Folding Carton Packaging Market:



In May 2025, Rydal Eco White was introduced by James Cropper Paper & Packaging at PCD Milan, the international cosmetic packaging convention . Compared to existing recycled whites in the Rydal line, the new fiber-based material has a brighter, cleaner, and crisper shade of white and is made entirely of recycled fiber.

In April 2025, DS Smith, a leading fiber-based packaging maker which International Paper purchased in 2025, introduced a 100% recyclable and reusable cooler as a sustainable substitute for Styrofoam and plastic coolers. The "GoChill Cooler" by DS Smith, which is made of eco-friendly, wax-free corrugated board, offers customers a way to lower waste and carbon emissions while keeping food and drinks fresh while they're on the go. In June 2025, Western Michigan University (WMU), a preeminent North American university in fiber technologies and recycling, teamed up with Prompac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science , to promote the development of fiber-based sustainable packaging solutions. The collaboration will support ProAmpac's "Fiberization of Packaging" strategy, which seeks to provide conventional packaging substitutes that are recyclable and biodegradable at the curb.



Top North America Corrugated and Folding Carton Packaging Market Players



International Paper Company

Packaging Corporation of America

West Rock Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

Mondi Plc Graphic Packaging International

North America Corrugated and Folding Carton Packaging Market Segments

By Type



Single Face

Single Wall

Double Wall Triple Wall

By End-User Industry



Personal Care, Healthcare, and Homecare

Beverages

Transportation and Logistics

E-commerce

Food

Industrial and Hardware-Based Products Other End-Use Industries



