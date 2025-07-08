Azerbaijan Enters Investment-Grade Club As Economic Reforms Bear Fruit

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has officially entered the investment-grade category, following a sovereign credit rating upgrade by international agency Moody's from Ba1 to Baa3. This long-anticipated recognition reflects the country's successful diversification policies, macroeconomic resilience, and deepening fiscal reforms. Notably, the upgraded rating confirms Azerbaijan's transition toward an economy less dependent on oil and gas revenues-long considered a structural vulnerability.

The announcement was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, who shared the development on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. He underlined that the rating improvement was a result of wide-ranging reforms initiated under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership.

“The wide-ranging reforms implemented across the country have ensured macroeconomic stability and fiscal sustainability, deepened economic diversification, accelerated the reconstruction of the liberated territories, and mobilized their economic potential. Azerbaijan's emergence as a key strategic transport hub in both regional and global contexts also generates tangible socio-economic benefits,” Jabbarov noted.

He emphasized that systematic efforts to strengthen the banking and financial sectors, alongside the introduction of transparent fiscal rules and digital transformation in public procurement, have contributed to a robust and resilient economic framework. Azerbaijan's rising foreign currency reserves and improved investment climate were also cited by Moody's as core indicators of creditworthiness.

"When the economic support of political progress is strong, success becomes more sustainable"

Economist Eldaniz Amirov, in an exclusive comment to Azernews , outlined the strategic significance of Moody's decision:

"The country's political influence continues to grow rapidly in regional and international political circles. This is naturally very pleasing and indicates the rapid strengthening of our state's international position. However, we must not forget that for political successes to be sustainable and strong, a strong economic base must be behind them. Achievements in the economic sphere increase the impact of our political successes and ensure the sustainable development of our country."

Amirov stressed that the Baa3 rating reflects Azerbaijan's macroeconomic stability, strong financial reserves, and disciplined debt management-key factors that elevate the country into a low-risk investment destination.

“The Baa3 rating is now considered an 'investment level', which indicates that our country has low risks and a stable economic environment for international investors,” he said.

This upgrade carries significant practical implications. According to Amirov, state and private sector entities will now have enhanced access to international capital markets at lower borrowing costs, which is expected to facilitate new investments across energy, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

“Moody's decision specifically highlights the role of proper management of oil and gas revenues, low state debt, sufficient foreign exchange reserves and economic structural reforms. In recent years, our country has taken significant steps in these areas and has gained international trust as a result. This means a solid foundation for Azerbaijan to both increase investor confidence and continue its economic development at a faster pace,” he concluded.

As Azerbaijan expands its position as a regional economic player and strategic transport hub, this credit rating milestone serves not only as an endorsement of past reforms but also as a catalyst for future investment, diversification, and inclusive growth.