Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Approves Deal On Co-Op In Disaster And Crisis Management With Jordan - Decree

Azerbaijan Approves Deal On Co-Op In Disaster And Crisis Management With Jordan - Decree


2025-07-08 10:06:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The "Agreement on Cooperation in Disaster and Crisis Management between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan", signed in Amman on April 28, 2025, was approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, after the agreement enters into force, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will have to notify the Government of Jordan of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force.

MENAFN08072025000187011040ID1109774411

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search