Azerbaijan Approves Deal On Co-Op In Disaster And Crisis Management With Jordan - Decree

The "Agreement on Cooperation in Disaster and Crisis Management between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan", signed in Amman on April 28, 2025, was approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, after the agreement enters into force, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will have to notify the Government of Jordan of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force.