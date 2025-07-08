Bali Charter Boat Launches Partner Program With 15% Commission On Yacht Charters

Earn commissions on luxury Bali day trips

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bali Charter Boat , a leading provider of private yacht rentals and island cruises in Indonesia, is expanding its partner program offering a 15% commission on confirmed charter bookings. The initiative invites travel agents, villa managers, event planners, and other professionals in the travel sector to collaborate and refer clients.With budget friendly charter trips starting at $600 USD and premium options reaching over $10,000 USD, the potential payout for referrals can be as high as $1500 USD per trip. The average commission we pay to our partners is $350 usd. Bali Charter Boat operates a fleet of luxury yachts, catamarans, and cruisers serving popular destinations like Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan, and the Gili Islands. We also offer sunset cruises complete with buffet dinners on large vessels for up to 250 guests. These are very popular options for corporate events, as well as weddings and other celebrations.View the full fleet of vessels available for private charter on our Bali charter boats pageThe company specializes in Bali yacht charters and offers private, customizable experiences for families, honeymooners, and group getaways.“Our partner program is designed to support Bali's vibrant travel industry,” said Peter Jones, Director of Bali Charter Boat. "We are opening up our partner program to anyone who works in the travel industry. Whether you are a travel blogger, manage a villa, plan events, or create content, we're offering a valuable service your clients will love - and a strong incentive for you.”Referrals can be made directly through the company's 24-hour WhatsApp messaging system, which handles all inquiries and bookings with a personal concierge-style service. There are no sign-up fees or account requirements. A downloadable PDF brochure is also available to assist partners with marketing and to help convey the unique experience of cruising the Bali islands.About Bali Charter Boat:Bali Charter Boat has been operating for over nine years and is known for its professional service, safety-first approach, professional crews, and tailored charter experiences across Bali waters and beyond.Bali Charter Boat is a private charter company based in Bali, Indonesia, offering full-day and half-day yacht rentals, snorkeling tours, fishing trips, and custom cruises. The company works with a curated fleet of vessels and provides personalized service for guests seeking to explore the Indonesian archipelago in comfort and style.Awards & Recognition:Bali Charter Boat has been recognized in the industry for its outstanding service and commitment to quality. The company was named Best Luxury Boat Charter Company – Southeast Asia in the 2023 South East Asia Business Awards and has received consistent praise for reliability and guest satisfaction across multiple travel platforms.

