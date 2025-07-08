Haj Committee Of India Opens Application Process For Haj 2026

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Haj Committee of India, under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, officially opened the application process for Haj 2026 on Tuesday, offering Indian Muslims an opportunity to embark on the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Executive Officer, The Haj Committee of India invites applications for Haj-2026 from intending pilgrims through the online Haj Application Form. available on the official website and the mobile application“HAJ SUVIDHA” (available for both iPhone and Android devices). The application window will be open from 07th July 2025 to 31 July 2025 (11:59 PM).

“Applicants are strongly advised to carefully read the Guidelines and Undertakings before submitting their forms. Please note that a machine-readable Indian International Passport is a prerequisite for application. The passport must be issued on or before the closing date of application and remain valid at least until 31 December 2026.”

Cancellations on any grounds except in cases of death or grave medical illness of the pilgrim will attract penalties and may result in financial loss to the applicant. Pilgrims are therefore advised to apply only after careful consideration of their preparedness and commitment to undertake the pilgrimage, it reads.

