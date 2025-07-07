26Th Edition Global Family Office Investment Summit Held In Cannes Under The Patronage Of Cannes Mayor H.E. David Lisnard
"Several entrepreneurs have already received investor funding commitments and strategic support, which underscores the Summit Series' reputation as a powerful platform for capital deployment and collaboration," said Hadi Al Alawi.
"Our Summits are always popular with forward-thinking leaders who are dedicated to uncovering groundbreaking investment opportunities. Together, we are dedicated to setting the stage for growth and success for generations ahead," said Anthony Ritossa, Founder of the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series.
"What an amazing experience. The setting, fellow family offices and the content were fantastic!" said Wendy Craft, CEO, Elle Family Office.
Gordon Einstein, founder of CryptoLaw partners, served as the Summit's Master of Ceremonies. Gordon attended the event with his wife Iryna and infant son Joseph. "These Summits always provide huge value for the speakers and participants. I love that they seamlessly join solid investment insight, current family office trends, a view on future technology, and audience interaction. I also applaud Anthony and Hadi on their selecting Cannes as the venue. This was a breath of fresh air."
Attendees engaged in lively fireside chats and panel discussions covering a wide range of timely topics such as:
-
Artificial Intelligence & Web3 Innovation
Sustainable Infrastructure & Renewable Energy
Healthcare, Biotechnology & Longevity
Philanthropy, Family Legacy & Governance
Real Estate, Private Equity & Global Markets
Cross-border co-investment opportunities
The evolving digital asset and crypto landscape
Breakthroughs in healthcare, biotech, and longevity
Purpose-driven philanthropy and impact investing
A rare look inside the operations of iconic family offices
The Summit also highlighted the growing role of women and next-generation leaders in shaping global investment priorities. Influential speakers such as Katie Hilborn, Sofia Romanoff, Rosemary Sagar, Wendy Craft and Aria Oh led conversations on empowering women, advancing inclusion, and redefining the future of purpose-driven capitalism.
In a special ceremony, Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to distinguished leaders:
-
H.E. David Lisnard, Mayor of Cannes (Special thanks to Deputy Mayor Thomas de Pariente for accepting the award on the Mayor's behalf)
Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman of Al Hayat Group, Kingdom of Bahrain
Wendy Craft, CEO, Elle Family Office
Rosemary Sagar, Principal & CIO, Sagar Family Office
Ziad Atrissi, JW Marriott Executive
Anthony Ritossa, Global Family Office Investment Summit Series Founder
Following the success in Cannes, the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series will continue with upcoming events in Miami, Dubai and also back to Cannes - further reinforcing its commitment to global collaboration, sustainability, and investor leadership.
To request an invitation to future events, email [email protected] .
Contact: [email protected
