Cathvision Announces New Software Release And New Board Appointment

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision ApS, a medical technology company developing electrophysiology solutions for cardiac ablation, announces the market release of ECGeniusTM System Version 3.4, introducing multiple software enhancements aimed at improving procedural workflow and physician usability across and between EP labs.

Specific features allow the physician to measure the validation period after ablation for tracking medication impact, view different signal components simultaneously to improve nearfield signal interpretation, and adjust visual displays to maximize structured event annotations. U.S. subscription-based customers will begin receiving the upgrade shortly. The EU market roll-out for ECGenius System is planned to start later this quarter.

"In alignment with its growth strategy, CathVision announced updates to its Board of Directors with the appointment of independent director, Wendy Dittmer. Wendy held strategic partnership and innovation leadership roles at Philips and brings decades of experience in analytic and medical device integration and commercialization. Her appointment reflects CathVision's commitment to a strong governance foundation as the company scales its market presence and deepens clinical collaborations."

"We are at an exciting point in our journey, with our clinical modules progressing and our commercial system evolving through continuous software development," said Mads Matthiesen, CEO of CathVision. "Welcoming Wendy Dittmer to the Board both represent steps forward in building the partnerships and perspectives we need to accelerate growth."

About CathVision: CathVision has developed the first intelligent EP recording system which provides immediate and accurate physiological feedback verification during cardiac ablation procedures. The system fits within existing workflows, does not require additional mapping catheters, and does not require the EP to change ablation catheter preference. Enhanced signal quality processing combined with a suite of CARDIALYTICS algorithms allows the EP to see the impact of each procedural step on consistent rhythm change in real-time, and receive real time measurement and visual confirmation of electrical isolation during PVI procedures. The company is also maturing a unique method to classify signal signatures in areas of interest in persistent AF using conventional mapping catheters. For more information, visit .

