Soloviev Group Welcomes U.S. Soccer Federation To 9 West 57Th Street Amid Growing Anticipation Of The World's Biggest Soccer Tournament

NEW YORK, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soloviev Group , a pioneer and leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable development, announced today that the U.S. Soccer Federation (U.S. Soccer) will be the newest tenant at its flagship office tower at 9 West 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan, as shared by Chairman Stefan Soloviev . U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the official governing body of soccer in the U.S., will be the first tenant to occupy one of five pre-built suites currently under construction on the building's 23rd floor. The new space will function as a satellite office for both locally based and visiting staff.

In addition, The Soloviev Foundation proudly supports the Federation's mission to work further to promote soccer and grow the game across the country.

As U.S. Soccer works to grow soccer in the U.S., New York City represents a strategically important market and establishing a presence in the city will enable the Federation to better meet its evolving organizational needs and accelerate its efforts in service to soccer. This momentous move is generously funded by an anonymous philanthropic contribution.

"We are honored to welcome the U.S. Soccer Federation to 9 West 57th Street and support its inspiring work to ignite a national passion for the game by increasing accessibility to soccer within communities and among players of all ages," said Stefan Soloviev, Chairman of Soloviev Group . "As the country prepares to host the world in 2026, we are proud that U.S. Soccer has chosen to establish its presence here. Their arrival adds to the wonderfully diverse community of leading organizations across business, finance, fashion, and global engagement that continue to be drawn to the building."

The soaring skyscraper recently completed major upgrades to the lobby, elevator modernization, and building system technology. Additionally, as part of its renewed commitment to bolstering the tenant experience, 9 West 57th Street introduced new amenities including a 20,000 square foot amenity floor, offering unparalleled Central Park views, modern conferencing, multi-functional meeting space, a grab and go coffee bar, executive dining, and a hospitality area.

Over the last several years, 9 West 57th Street has attracted the strongest roster of commercial tenants in New York City, most recently welcoming Hess Group, Beaconlight Capital, and Platinum Equity. The property's distinguished list of tenants also includes long-term large footprint occupiers Apollo Global Management, CHANEL, Loews Corporation, Qatar Investment Authority, Coatue, Veritas and Standard Industries. Additionally, recent additions of Mousse Partners, Davidson Kempner, Tikehau Capital, Jain Capital, PointState Capital, and Panco Operations.

The CBRE team of Howard Fiddle, John P. Maher, Gregg Rothkin, Alex Leopold, and Tara Rhodes represented ownership in the transaction.

ABOUT SOLOVIEV GROUP

Unwavering in its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, the Soloviev Group brings successful development across community-focused verticals such as logistics, railroads, agriculture, grain storage, prime beef production, renewable energy, commercial and residential development, hospitality, and philanthropy. For more information, visit solovievgroup .

