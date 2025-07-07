Grease Monkey® Accelerates Toward Goal Of Doubling In Size Within Three Years

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're very excited about the explosive growth we're seeing across the country," said. "Between new franchise candidates entering our system and our existing franchisees continuing to expand, we have the ability to double our franchise footprint over the next three years, and we're on pace to reach that target."

In tandem with its rapid growth, Grease Monkey is opening new locations built around its next-generation 'Store of the Future' prototype in Jerome and Twin Falls, ID; Denver, NC; Phoenix, AZ; and parts of Florida. Designed to elevate the guest experience while improving operational efficiency for franchisees, these highly anticipated stores feature a number of innovative upgrades, including:



Express lanes featuring our 15 minute - 16-point oil change

Appointment Scheduling allowing guests the ability to schedule for faster and more convenient service

Clear, directional signage throughout the parking lot to improve customer flow and ease of navigation

Comfortable lounge areas and patio seating – complete with refreshments and entertainment – at locations that offer expanded services State-of-the-art technology and artificial intelligence that educate, inform, and streamline the overall guest experience, including a newly designed Point of Sales system that provides an enhanced guest experience

"I believe Grease Monkey's growth has accelerated because of the culture we've built around People, Purpose, and a Passion for excellence," added Stilwell . "It all starts with hiring and pit crew certifying crew members who our guests can trust with their vehicles. From there, it's the passion our franchisees and their teams bring to delivering an exceptional experience that truly sets us apart from other brands."

With the automotive aftermarket industry expected to grow 5.1% in 2025 , Grease Monkey is capitalizing on the strength of the sector by adding new stores in several key markets, including Georgia, Idaho, North Carolina, South Dakota, California and Texas.

Grease Monkey is looking to bring on qualified and engaged individuals seeking single, multi-unit, and conversion opportunities. When franchisees invest with Grease Monkey, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and proven business models backed with a combined 45+ years of experience in providing quality car care in the industry.

Additionally, Grease Monkey is part of the FullSpeed Automotive tri-brand portfolio, which also includes SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service® and Kwik Kar® - both of which are also expanding nationwide. To explore franchise opportunities across all three brands, visit: .

About Grease Monkey®

Founded in 1978 and part of the FullSpeed Automotive family of brands, Grease Monkey has more than 47 years of expertise in oil changes and automotive maintenance. There are more than 450 Grease Monkey auto centers in the United States, China, Colombia, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. In 2023, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the seventh consecutive year, and ranked #69 on Entrepreneur's First-Ever List of Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit. Grease Monkey is also proud to have received the VetFran 5–Star rating demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, go to .

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive is among the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, and Kwik Kar. FullSpeed brands offer oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company's strategic geographic footprint of 900-plus franchised and company-owned locations provides density in high growth markets. In 2023, both Grease Monkey and SpeeDee were included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. For more information, go to .

