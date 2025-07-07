Spoton Taps Amazon Web Services To Launch AI-Powered Menu Recommendation Picked For You Feature To Help Restaurants Boost Online Revenue
"With margins under pressure and competition growing, it's critical that all restaurants have access to the same kind of intelligent tools as the big chains," said Bryan Solar, Chief Product Officer at SpotOn. "Picked for You gives operators the power of AWS machine learning to quietly increase revenue, without extra overhead or effort."
Diners, especially younger generations, increasingly expect fast, intuitive digital experiences. Picked for You delivers just that, putting the most relevant menu items at the top of the page so guests can order quickly and confidently. The AI behind Picked for You analyzes signals like time of day, day of week, and purchase history to suggest the most relevant menu items. There's no setup required, and recommendations continuously improve as the model learns from guest behavior.
Picked for You is live for all SpotOn Order web users and will be added to SpotOn's GoTo mobile ordering app in the coming months.
