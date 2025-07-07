403
Putin Names Nikitin as Acting Transport Minister
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday named Andrey Sergeyevich Nikitin as acting transport minister, following the abrupt dismissal of Roman Starovoyt from the role.
“Andrey Sergeyevich (Nikitin), I would like to invite you to take another step forward on your career ladder and work as the acting Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation,” Putin told Nikitin during a meeting, according to a video released by the Kremlin.
Putin indicated he plans to submit Nikitin's nomination to the State Duma, Russia’s lower parliamentary chamber. If lawmakers endorse the proposal, he will formalize the appointment through an executive decree.
“I hope that you will apply all your efforts, knowledge, skills, and organizational abilities to solve those tasks, the most important tasks that are in this area,” Putin added.
The leadership shift follows an executive order signed by Putin relieving Starovoyt of his duties, just over a year after his appointment in May 2024. The Kremlin provided no official explanation for Starovoyt's removal.
Addressing the press, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified that the decision was not connected to any “loss of trust.”
Peskov added that Putin considers Nikitin’s “working qualities and work experience” to align with the current demands of the ministry.
Nikitin, who took on the role of deputy transport minister in February, previously governed the Novgorod region in northwestern Russia.
He responded to the appointment by saying: "Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin), this is an honor and responsibility for me. I will make absolutely every effort to ensure that our transport industry develops at more than just an accelerated pace."
