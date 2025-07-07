Omnigence Asset Management Surpasses CA$1 Billion In Assets Under Management

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Omnigence Asset Management, a Canadian multi-strategy alternative investment firm, announced today that it has surpassed CA$1 billion in assets under management (AUM) across its growing platform of private-market strategies.This milestone reflects accelerating demand from advisors, family offices, and institutional consultants for alternatives offering structural advantages in income, inflation protection, and downside resilience.“Crossing the billion-dollar mark is an important validation of our philosophy: focus on under-financialized sectors where capital scarcity exists,” said Stephen Johnston, Managing Director at Omnigence.“We are not in the business of chasing large, consensus theses. We're building true alternatives for clients who want true alpha - not leverage-dependent beta.”Growth Fueled by Differentiated StrategiesOmnigence has built a platform centered on two cornerstone funds, each providing uncorrelated, high-conviction access to overlooked segments of the market:- Veripath Partners – Canadian farmland strategy with over 140,000 acres under management- Arvore Partners – Lower mid-market private equity with a recurring distribution modelTogether, these strategies offer exposure to real assets that are underrepresented in traditional portfolios yet central to long-term wealth preservation.A Platform Built for Today's EnvironmentOmnigence attributes its growth to a consistent focus on:- First-principles investing - emphasizing transparency, cash flow, and investor alignment- Avoiding institutional crowding - targeting sectors too operationally intensive for large allocators- Advisor accessibility - with multiple funds now available through FundservLooking AheadWith strong momentum and a disciplined capital base, Omnigence is actively exploring new strategies and partnerships that align with its mission to deliver meaningful diversification and long-term value.About Omnigence Asset ManagementOmnigence Asset Management is a Canadian alternative investment platform delivering focused strategies in farmland, private equity, secondaries, and healthcare. With offices in Toronto and Calgary, the firm is dedicated to providing investors with resilient, transparent, and operationally grounded alternatives in a world of increasingly crowded trades.DISCLAIMER: Our reports, including this paper, express our opinions which have been based, in part, upon generally available public information and research as well as upon inferences and deductions made through our due diligence, research and analytical process. The information contained in this paper includes information from, or data derived from, public third party sources including industry publications, reports and research papers. Although this third-party information and data is believed to be reliable, neither Omnigence Asset Management nor its agents (collectively“Omnigence”) have independently verified the accuracy, currency or completeness of any of the information and data contained in this paper which is derived from such third party sources and, therefore, there is no assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such included information and data. Omnigence and its agents hereby disclaim any liability whatsoever in respect of any third-party information or data, and the results derived from our utilization of that data in our analysis. While we have a good-faith belief in the accuracy of what we write, all such information is presented“as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The use made of the information and conclusions set forth in this paper is solely at the risk of the user of this information. This paper is intended only as general information presented for the convenience of the reader and should not in any way be construed as investment or other advice whatsoever. Omnigence is not registered as an investment dealer or advisor in any jurisdiction and this report does not represent investment advice of any kind. The reader should seek the advice of relevant professionals (including a registered investment professional) before making any investment decisions. The opinions and views expressed in this paper are subject to change or modification without notice, and Omnigence does not undertake to update or supplement this or any other of its reports or papers as a result of a change in opinion stated herein or otherwise.

Matt Barr

Omnigence Asset Management

+1 587-393-0893

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.