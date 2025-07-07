Kerala Producer Listin Stephen Sues Sandra Thomas For Rs 2 Crore In Defamation Case
Kochi: Producer Listin Stephen has filed a defamation case against producer Sandra Thomas at Ernakulam Magistrate Court, seeking Rs 2 crores in damages. Stephen claims he was humiliated through social media.
In May, Sandra Thomas accused Listin Stephen of acting as an agent for loan sharks from other states. This was in response to Stephen's public statement criticizing a prominent Malayalam film star without naming them. Sandra Thomas reacted to this criticism on social media, stating that Stephen's statement, as a Producers Association office-bearer, was inappropriate and violated organizational rules by casting suspicion on actors in the Malayalam film industry.
Sandra Thomas's social media post had urged Stephen not to support the alleged conspiracy of a loan shark to control the Malayalam film industry. She pleaded with him not to betray the industry for the financial interests of a Tamil Nadu loan shark. She pointed out Stephen's roles as President of the Distributors Association and Treasurer of the Producers Association, emphasizing his responsibility to act in the best interests of the industry. She also mentioned his rumored intentions to run for a Film Chamber position in the next election.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment