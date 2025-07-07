Kerala Producer Listin Stephen Sues Sandra Thomas For Rs 2 Crore In Defamation Case

Kochi: Producer Listin Stephen has filed a defamation case against producer Sandra Thomas at Ernakulam Magistrate Court, seeking Rs 2 crores in damages. Stephen claims he was humiliated through social media.

In May, Sandra Thomas accused Listin Stephen of acting as an agent for loan sharks from other states. This was in response to Stephen's public statement criticizing a prominent Malayalam film star without naming them. Sandra Thomas reacted to this criticism on social media, stating that Stephen's statement, as a Producers Association office-bearer, was inappropriate and violated organizational rules by casting suspicion on actors in the Malayalam film industry.

Sandra Thomas's social media post had urged Stephen not to support the alleged conspiracy of a loan shark to control the Malayalam film industry. She pleaded with him not to betray the industry for the financial interests of a Tamil Nadu loan shark. She pointed out Stephen's roles as President of the Distributors Association and Treasurer of the Producers Association, emphasizing his responsibility to act in the best interests of the industry. She also mentioned his rumored intentions to run for a Film Chamber position in the next election.