Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Volcano in Indonesia Erupts Again

Volcano in Indonesia Erupts Again


2025-07-07 07:13:35
(MENAFN) Massive plumes of volcanic ash shot skyward following the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia on Monday, as reported by the country's Geology Agency.

The explosion propelled volcanic debris as high as 18 kilometers (11 miles) into the atmosphere and spread ash across nearby communities.

Officials have yet to report any injuries or fatalities resulting from this recent eruption.

According to the agency, the volcano also released a surge of blazing gas clouds that raced down its slopes.

This activity came after the agency raised the volcano’s alert level to its most critical stage following an eruption that occurred on June 18.

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki has demonstrated its volatility in the past. In November of last year, an eruption led to the deaths of at least nine people and left many others wounded.

Another eruption took place in March but did not result in any casualties.

The volcano stands 1,584 meters (5,197 feet) tall and is considered a twin volcano, sharing the region with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan, both located in the Flores Timur district.

Indonesia, positioned along the seismically active “Ring of Fire,” is home to 120 active volcanoes, making it one of the most volcanically dynamic nations in the world.

In a separate incident, a news outlet reported that heavy rainfall since Saturday has led to flooding in several parts of the capital, Jakarta, submerging multiple residential areas.

MENAFN07072025000045017167ID1109768208

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search