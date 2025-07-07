Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tomorrowland To Debut In China This November


2025-07-07 06:10:22
Dhaka: With music tourism on the rise, Tomorrowland, the iconic Belgian electronic music festival, is set to make its debut in China in autumn 2025.

The event will take place in Shanghai and marks Tomorrowland's first-ever indoor music show as well as its inaugural edition in the country.

According to a press release from the festival organizers, the event - titled The Magic of Tomorrowland - aims to blend world-class production expertise with cutting-edge technology to create a“groundbreaking” experience.

The immersive indoor show is expected to“redefine live entertainment,” the organizers said.

In addition to showcasing international talent, Tomorrowland's Shanghai debut will also serve as a platform to introduce Chinese artists to a global audience, reflecting a broader push to connect China's dynamic music scene with the international electronic music community.

Describing the event as a“landmark show” that will chart “a new chapter in the history of Tomorrowland”, the organisers highlighted their“signature elements” and expertise in signing global headliners.

The festival, they said, would showcase“the next wave of Chinese talent – reimagined through the lens of China.”

According to press materials, guests can expect performances exclusive to China from some of the world's most celebrated DJs, with a line-up that will span genres and continents.

The event will also include a“fully immersive indoor show” featuring visuals and“sensory storytelling,” the organisers said.

Ticket information will become available in September. Those interested in attending should pre-register early, for exclusive pre-sales. Registration takes place on the INS Land WeChat mini-program and app, giving access to the limited rewards.

Meanwhile the official Tomorrowland WeChat community will channel first alerts on line-up announcements and ticket sales, chances to win limited-edition merchandise, and entry into ticket giveaways.

