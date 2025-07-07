Uzbekistan Awards Gunay Afandiyeva With Cultural Envoy Medal
Deputy Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture Gunay Afandiyeva has awarded the Medal of Cultural Envoy of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.
This prestigious honor was bestowed upon her for her significant contribution to the development of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
During her visit to Azerbaijan on July 2, Uzbek Culture Minister Ozodbek Nazarbekov presented the medal and certificate to Gunay Afandiyeva.
Congratulating the deputy on her award, the minister wished her continued success in her endeavors.
Gunay Afandiyeva expressed her gratitude to the Uzbek Culture Minister for the attention and trust shown and viewed this award as a motivation to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly nations.
Note that Sahib Pashazade, the director of the International Mugham Center, People's Artist, and tar performer, was likewise honored with the Medal of Cultural Envoy of Uzbekistan.
During the presentation, the minister appreciated Sahib Pashazade's contributions to the development of cultural relations between the two countries, as well as his active participation in international festivals and competitions held in Uzbekistan, and wished the artist continued success.
The Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, expressed his gratitude to his Uzbek colleague for the attention and support shown towards Azerbaijani culture.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment