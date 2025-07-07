Uzbekistan Awards Gunay Afandiyeva With Cultural Envoy Medal

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Deputy Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture Gunay Afandiyeva has awarded the Medal of Cultural Envoy of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

This prestigious honor was bestowed upon her for her significant contribution to the development of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

During her visit to Azerbaijan on July 2, Uzbek Culture Minister Ozodbek Nazarbekov presented the medal and certificate to Gunay Afandiyeva.

Congratulating the deputy on her award, the minister wished her continued success in her endeavors.

Gunay Afandiyeva expressed her gratitude to the Uzbek Culture Minister for the attention and trust shown and viewed this award as a motivation to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Note that Sahib Pashazade, the director of the International Mugham Center, People's Artist, and tar performer, was likewise honored with the Medal of Cultural Envoy of Uzbekistan.

During the presentation, the minister appreciated Sahib Pashazade's contributions to the development of cultural relations between the two countries, as well as his active participation in international festivals and competitions held in Uzbekistan, and wished the artist continued success.

The Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, expressed his gratitude to his Uzbek colleague for the attention and support shown towards Azerbaijani culture.