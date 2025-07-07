Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Monsoon Rains Result in Over Seventy Fatalities in Pakistan

Monsoon Rains Result in Over Seventy Fatalities in Pakistan


2025-07-07 05:39:37
(MENAFN) Since June 26, Pakistan has been devastated by relentless monsoon rains and flash flooding, resulting in at least 72 fatalities and 130 injuries, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

On Sunday, the NDMA reported an increase in casualties over the previous 24 hours, confirming six new deaths and three injuries linked to rain-triggered incidents as severe weather conditions persist across several regions.

The northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has borne the brunt of the disaster, recording the highest number of casualties. There, 28 people—including 12 children—have died, and 23 more were injured, highlighting the devastating impact on local communities.

Officials have issued warnings of additional rainfall in the near future and urged residents in high-risk zones to remain vigilant and adopt necessary safety precautions.

MENAFN07072025000045017169ID1109767841

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search