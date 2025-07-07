403
Monsoon Rains Result in Over Seventy Fatalities in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Since June 26, Pakistan has been devastated by relentless monsoon rains and flash flooding, resulting in at least 72 fatalities and 130 injuries, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
On Sunday, the NDMA reported an increase in casualties over the previous 24 hours, confirming six new deaths and three injuries linked to rain-triggered incidents as severe weather conditions persist across several regions.
The northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has borne the brunt of the disaster, recording the highest number of casualties. There, 28 people—including 12 children—have died, and 23 more were injured, highlighting the devastating impact on local communities.
Officials have issued warnings of additional rainfall in the near future and urged residents in high-risk zones to remain vigilant and adopt necessary safety precautions.
