Russians Attacking Zaporizhzhia With Drones, Damage, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

“The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate damage and casualties,” the statement reads.

An air raid alert was declared in the city.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Shahed drones can be heard over various parts of Zaporizhzhia. Residents have been urged to remain in shelters until the all-clear is given.

“It is known that as a result of drone strikes, at least 10 people have been injured,” Fedorov later added.

The drone strikes also damaged residential buildings, a university building, and businesses in the regional center.

Russian drones attack Odesa, killing one person

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian forces carried out 538 strikes on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.