Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attacking Zaporizhzhia With Drones, Damage, Casualties Reported

Russians Attacking Zaporizhzhia With Drones, Damage, Casualties Reported


2025-07-07 05:06:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

“The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate damage and casualties,” the statement reads.

An air raid alert was declared in the city.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Shahed drones can be heard over various parts of Zaporizhzhia. Residents have been urged to remain in shelters until the all-clear is given.

“It is known that as a result of drone strikes, at least 10 people have been injured,” Fedorov later added.

The drone strikes also damaged residential buildings, a university building, and businesses in the regional center.

Read also: Russian drones attack Odesa, killing one person

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian forces carried out 538 strikes on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.

MENAFN07072025000193011044ID1109767693

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search