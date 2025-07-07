Russians Attacking Zaporizhzhia With Drones, Damage, Casualties Reported
“The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate damage and casualties,” the statement reads.
An air raid alert was declared in the city.
According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Shahed drones can be heard over various parts of Zaporizhzhia. Residents have been urged to remain in shelters until the all-clear is given.
“It is known that as a result of drone strikes, at least 10 people have been injured,” Fedorov later added.
The drone strikes also damaged residential buildings, a university building, and businesses in the regional center.Read also: Russian drones attack Odesa, killing one person
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian forces carried out 538 strikes on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment