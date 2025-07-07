India's Premier Flagship MICE & Luxury Travel Congress Returns To Goa In Style

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) MILT Congress 2025 Set to Redefine MICE & Luxury Travel Industry

24th – 25th July 2025 | Taj Cidade de Goa – Horizon, India

QnA International is thrilled to announce the 12th Annual MICE India & Luxury Travel Congress (MILT), India's only dedicated platform that unites the nation's most influential corporate buyers with leading global hospitality and MICE brands. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Taj Cidade de Goa's Horizon, the congress on 24th and 25th July 2025 promises an exclusive blend of high-impact networking, pre-arranged one-to-one meetings, and insightful discussions - all crafted to accelerate growth in the rapidly expanding Indian MICE and luxury travel markets.

MILT Congress Goa 2025 stands as the ultimate powerhouse for connecting key decision-makers in corporate travel, hospitality, and luxury experiences. With thousands of pre-scheduled meetings and hours of business networking, the congress provides an unrivalled opportunity for global brands to build lasting partnerships with India's top buyers and suppliers.

India's outbound travel market is experiencing unprecedented growth, projected to reach 50 million travelers by 2030. Luxury and business travel spending is expected to grow at a steady pace, with the MICE market alone forecasted to hit $9 billion by 2025, driven by increasing corporate investments in global events and incentive programs. Moreover, Indian luxury travelers are increasingly seeking personalized, sustainable, and digital-first experiences, making India a critical market in the global luxury travel landscape.

QnA International's Director, Mr. Sidh NC said,“MILT 2025 is designed to be the definitive meeting point where India's evolving corporate travel demands intersect with the world's most innovative hospitality solutions. Our vision is to create an environment where meaningful business connections flourish, industry knowledge is shared freely, and new opportunities are unlocked for all participants. As India continues to emerge as a powerhouse in luxury and MICE travel, MILT Congress will remain the platform that drives these exciting transformations forward.”

This vision is actively shaped by the MILT 2025 Advisory Board-an exceptional collective of industry leaders who bring sharp insights, bold ideas, and future-forward perspectives to the table. From championing personalization, immersive tech, and responsible travel (as seen through S.D. Nandakumar's leadership at SOTC), to decoding India's ascent as a global luxury and MICE hub (as highlighted by Alok Saraogi and Gaurav Shekhar Nagwekar), the Board represents the pulse of a rapidly evolving landscape. With voices like Dr. Sanjay Pai, Mamatha Basavaraj, and Mukesh Kumar Jain also at the helm, MILT 2025 is not just aligned with industry transformation-it's helping drive it. Together, they bring a cross-sector view that blends corporate strategy, marketing foresight, and tech-driven innovation. Their collaboration ensures that MILT continues to remain not only relevant, but also radically ahead of the curve.

, Sr. International Sales Manager, shared:“Our mission is to elevate the standards of innovation in the industry, providing versatile experiences both at sea and on shore that inspire engagement, motivation, and success. We see India's MICE and luxury travel sectors poised for remarkable growth. At MILT, we look forward to showcasing how our premium meeting spaces and bespoke events at sea can create unforgettable, immersive experiences tailored to this dynamic market.”

, Director of Global Sales, emphasized:“We believe that the best events change behaviors, and our 'Journey to Tomorrow' program reflects our commitment to responsible luxury. With rising demand for B-leisure and culturally nuanced experiences among Indian travelers, MILT is a critical space to engage face-to-face, understand client priorities, and foster new champions for our brands worldwide.”

, Chief Operating Officer, highlighted:“Indian corporates are increasingly seeking destinations that combine seamless business facilities with exclusive leisure experiences. Our resort's blend of sophisticated meeting spaces and private villas positions us uniquely to meet this demand. MILT offers an invaluable opportunity to connect with Indian MICE planners and demonstrate how we deliver both impact and indulgence.”

, Director, mentioned:“Abu Dhabi is investing heavily in creating a world-class MICE and celebratory events ecosystem, capitalizing on its seamless accessibility, state-of-the-art facilities, and rich cultural heritage. India remains a key outbound market for us, and MILT is the ideal forum to showcase Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for business meetings and unforgettable celebrations.”

, Sales Manager, noted:“The rise of 'bleisure' is reshaping the industry, with delegates blending business and leisure to create lasting memories. We're committed to crafting bespoke luxury experiences that marry innovation, sustainability, and cultural immersion. MILT provides the perfect platform to forge meaningful relationships and showcase how creative travel solutions can exceed global expectations.”

Theis India's most trusted and influential platform connecting global travel and hospitality brands with top-tier MICE and luxury travel buyers. Now in its 12th year, MILT delivers a curated experience of high-value business meetings, industry insights, and premium networking - creating real business impact across the corporate travel ecosystem.

: QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.