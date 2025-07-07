403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Airstrikes Leave Several Injured in Lebanon
(MENAFN) At least ten individuals sustained injuries following overnight Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon on Sunday, according to local officials.
The Ministry of Health, as referenced by an official national news agency, reported that Israeli bombardments on the Burj Rahal area in the Tyre district resulted in nine residents being wounded.
Additionally, the ministry noted that a young child suffered critical injuries during an assault on Wadi Al-Zararia, located in the Sidon district.
The child has since been admitted to an intensive care unit for urgent treatment.
The violent exchanges across the Israel-Lebanon border, involving Israeli forces and the Hezbollah group, intensified into a large-scale conflict in September 2024.
Although a ceasefire agreement was established in November, Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon have continued on a near-daily basis, with claims that they are aimed at disrupting Hezbollah’s movements.
Following the truce, Lebanese officials have documented close to 3,000 breaches by Israel, including the loss of at least 231 lives and more than 500 injuries.
According to the ceasefire arrangement, Israel was expected to completely pull back from southern Lebanese territory by January 26.
However, this withdrawal was postponed to February 18 due to Tel Aviv’s refusal to adhere to the original timeline. As of now, Israeli forces remain stationed at five positions along the border.
The Ministry of Health, as referenced by an official national news agency, reported that Israeli bombardments on the Burj Rahal area in the Tyre district resulted in nine residents being wounded.
Additionally, the ministry noted that a young child suffered critical injuries during an assault on Wadi Al-Zararia, located in the Sidon district.
The child has since been admitted to an intensive care unit for urgent treatment.
The violent exchanges across the Israel-Lebanon border, involving Israeli forces and the Hezbollah group, intensified into a large-scale conflict in September 2024.
Although a ceasefire agreement was established in November, Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon have continued on a near-daily basis, with claims that they are aimed at disrupting Hezbollah’s movements.
Following the truce, Lebanese officials have documented close to 3,000 breaches by Israel, including the loss of at least 231 lives and more than 500 injuries.
According to the ceasefire arrangement, Israel was expected to completely pull back from southern Lebanese territory by January 26.
However, this withdrawal was postponed to February 18 due to Tel Aviv’s refusal to adhere to the original timeline. As of now, Israeli forces remain stationed at five positions along the border.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment