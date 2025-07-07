Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK’s auto industry faces its worst downturn in decades

UK’s auto industry faces its worst downturn in decades


2025-07-07 03:33:04
(MENAFN) The British automotive sector is experiencing a significant downturn, with vehicle output in May dropping 32.8 percent year-on-year to just 49,810 units—the lowest for the month since 1949, aside from disruptions caused by the 2020 pandemic. This marks the fifth month in a row of declining production, according to industry figures.

Analysts largely blame the steep fall on the impact of import tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration, which have severely disrupted supply chains and weakened the global competitiveness of the UK auto industry.

David Bailey, a business economics professor at the University of Birmingham, characterized the situation as a "storm" pushing the sector into a "low-volume crisis." He noted that production is currently far below capacity while rising costs are eroding the industry’s competitive edge.

Similarly, Jim Saker from Loughborough University highlighted that the uncertainty created by the U.S. tariffs has unsettled supply chains and left manufacturers hesitant to commit to new investments, adding to the industry's challenges.

MENAFN07072025000045017281ID1109767199

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search