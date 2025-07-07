Dr Ubaldus Raymond Exonerated?

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Former government minister Dr Ubaldus Raymond says he feels vindicated after receiving a letter days ago clearing the air on investigations attached to his name.

The letter dated July 2nd, 2025, came from the Office of the Commissioner of the Royal St Lucia Police Force [RSLPF], Verne Garde. According to the letter,“ internal records and all investigative departments ” show no records of current or ongoing investigations, and no plans for prosecution .

In 2019, the then minister of the public service in the Allen Chastanet-led administration, Dr Raymond, was embroiled in a scandal after an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago.

The scandal involved a young female Trinidadian and various recorded conversations. As the scandal exploded publicly, Dr Raymond proceeded on leave, and the then government reportedly launched a thorough investigation with the reported intention to present the outcome to the Saint Lucian public. That never came.

Dr Raymond has contended that there was never an investigation attached to his name. The consequence, he says, is that his life has been put on hold for six years.

The former minister says he sought clarification from numerous sources, including the attorney general's chamber in 2023 via his lawyers. However, it was his letter to the Commissioner of Police in his mind that brought the matter to a close.

Dr Raymond's letter to the RSLPF head on June 2nd, 2025, asked for clarification on three fronts:

Has the RSLPF ever conducted any investigation on him:Are there any pending investigations; and,Is there any intended action looming?

Dr Ubaldus was satisfied that the answer was negative on each account.

Dr Raymond reiterated that there was never any investigation of him, and any suggestions to that effect were false. He insisted that this ordeal has adversely affected his family as well as his social and financial well-being.

Dr Raymond also served as a minister in a Dr Kenny Anthony-led administration prior to his stint with the United Workers Party (UWP).

The article was originally published in the Voice of St Lucia .

The post Dr Ubaldus Raymond exonerated? appeared first on Caribbean News Global .