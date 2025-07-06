Syrskyi Awards Marine Troops During Visit To Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Syrskyi announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On Ukrainian Navy Day, I once again visited the Donetsk region. This time for a pleasant occasion - to present awards to service members of the 36th and 38th Marine Brigades of the Ukrainian Navy," he said.

Syrskyi said that the marines of the brigades named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi and Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi are among the best units in their operational areas. They have held defensive lines steadfastly for a long time, successfully carried out counterattacks, and inflicted significant losses on the enemy.

Syrskyi presented the marines with several honorary distinctions: the Cross of the Brave, Steel Cross, Golden Cross, Silver Cross, and the Cross of Military Honor - all awards of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Sailors and soldiers, sergeants and officers - from riflemen to heads of intelligence and artillery. We are proud of the Naval Infantry of the Ukrainian Navy, which represents the true elite of Ukraine's military," Syrskyi said.

He added that the marines are holding back enemy advances on the most challenging sections of the frontline and serve as examples of resilience and determination to achieve victory.

Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Navy Day on the first Sunday of July, in accordance with a presidential decree issued on June 12, 2015.

Photo credit: Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces