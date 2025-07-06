World Premiere Of Film About Russian Ecocide Held At Karlovy Vary Film Festival

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent

The film, a co-production between Poland, Ukraine, and the Netherlands, is competing in the festival's main section, the Crystal Globe Competition, which features 12 films.

“This is the biggest festival I've ever attended... Of course, it feels great. I think this is a moment of recognition for all the effort over three years. Of course, we want to win a prize - it's always nice - but we'll see,” said Hreshko before the screening.

The feature-length documentary highlights Russia's unprecedented aggression on Ukrainian soil and its devastating impact on places that“speak in silence”: forests reduced to ashes, fields torn apart by explosions, flooded cities, and rusting remains of military equipment scattered across devastated regions where life has vanished. Yet nature does not give up - and neither do the people living in it. While one side brings destruction, others - sappers, body recovery teams, and ecologists - measure the consequences and work to restore Ukraine's fragile ecosystems, even amid the constant threat on the horizon.

The film will be screened four times during the festival.

Additionally, three other Ukrainian works are being presented in various competition sections of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival: 2000 Meters to Andriivka by Mstyslav Chernov (Horizonty section), Time Tape by Kateryna Hornostai, and the short animated film I Died in Irpin by Anastasiia Falieieva

As previously reported, the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) is one of the most prestigious and oldest film festivals in Central and Eastern Europe. It holds a Class A status under the FIAPF classification, alongside Cannes, Berlin, and Venice.

This year marks the 59th edition of the festival, which runs on July 4-12.