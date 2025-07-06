Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Reaffirms Support For Arab Parliament's Efforts


2025-07-06 03:04:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 6 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi reaffirmed on Sunday his country's support for the Arab Parliament's efforts and role in advocating for Arab causes, especially the Palestinian cause.
This came during a meeting between Safadi and Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammad Yamahi and his accompanying delegation, on pan-Arab action and regional developments, Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Safadi urged an end to the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, urging the international community to end the humanitarian crisis and achieve a permanent ceasefire through Egyptian, Qatari and American efforts, with support from Jordan, the statement added.
Furthermore, Safadi called for supporting the Syrian government's efforts to rebuild Syria on foundations that ensure its security, stability, sovereignty and the rights of its people, as well as restoring Syria's role in joint Arab action.
Safadi and Yamahi stressed the significance of unified Arab action to resolve regional crises and enhance cooperation across various fields.
For his part, Yamahi praised Jordan's leadership and King Abdullah II's efforts in strengthening Arab solidarity and advancing Arab causes and interests. (end)
