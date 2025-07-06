Toncoin's UAE Golden Visa Deal Aims Crypto Stakers

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Toncoin has unveiled a trailblazing ten-year Golden Visa programme in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates, allowing high-net-worth crypto investors to secure long-term residency by staking TON tokens. Applicants must commit US $100,000 worth of TON for a fixed period of three years and pay a one-time processing fee of US $35,000. The staked assets remain under holders' control in a decentralised smart contract and may be withdrawn in full at the end of the lock‐in term.

Approved applicants are expected to obtain a ten-year residency permit within approximately seven weeks, considerably faster and more cost-effective than traditional real estate investment routes that often require more than US $500,000. Visa privileges extend to spouses, children and parents, subject to standard government charges. During the lock‐in period, investors can benefit from annualised returns estimated between 3–4 per cent.

This marks the UAE's first blockchain‐native residency initiative, reflecting a strategic shift towards attracting high‐calibre digital‐asset investors. By tying long‐term staking of TON to visa access, the initiative aims to fortify the TON network via sustained investment while reinforcing the UAE's reputation as an innovative, crypto‐friendly jurisdiction.

Experts suggest this move may herald a new model of residency-by-investment, linking public policy with decentralised finance. It could prompt other nations to pursue blockchain‐based residency pathways, reshaping global strategies in investment migration.

The programme addresses legal and regulatory concerns: staking occurs through a decentralised smart contract verifiable on the TON blockchain, and all application and staking procedures take place exclusively via Toncoin's official website to protect against fraud.

For participants, the appeal lies in combining stable residency with liquidity and yield. Unlike property‐based Golden Visas-which demand large capital and tie up assets-the TON pathway offers asset flexibility. Investors retain control of their tokens, receive modest returns, and avoid holding illiquid real estate.

The partnership arrives at a critical stage for both parties. The TON network is actively seeking to expand its user base and institutional credibility, while the UAE continues to promote itself as a global hub for digital asset innovation. Leveraging the visa incentive may draw both high‐net‐worth individuals and entrepreneurial crypto talent to contribute to the local blockchain ecosystem.

Initial market response has been positive. TON's price reportedly rose by around 5 per cent following news of the partnership, signalling investor optimism about both demand for TON and confidence in the UAE's adoption strategy. Trading volume also spiked, indicating intensified market activity around the token.

Analysts caution, however, that crypto‐volatility could affect returns. The estimated 3–4 per cent APY depends on token price stability during the staking period. A significant market downturn could erode incentive value, potentially discouraging participants.

Long‐term credibility will hinge on seamless visa processing and continued operational transparency. While seven‐week approval is promising, execution must consistently match the timeline. The emphasis on official platforms and smart‐contract security aims to build user trust, but the unknown remains whether demand will justify sustained asset flow into staking.

Backers of the initiative view it as a strategic alliance between public sector and crypto innovation. The UAE gains by attracting financial and intellectual capital; TON benefits from enhanced staking support and elevated legitimacy. The broader blockchain community may see this as a template for combining financial incentives with regulatory alignment.

