Sudanese Achievement: Dr. Muawiya Ahmed Hamza Wins The Exemplary Activism Award In Academic Integrity

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan (Sudanow)- In a new Sudanese achievement, Dr. Muawiya, Director of the Department of Biomedical Research at Riyadh Second Health Complex, received the European Network for Academic Integrity Award, along with three other scientists. The award was presented during the Academic Integrity Conference held from June 16 to 19 at Uppsala University in Sweden.

ENAI announced Dr. Muawiya Hamza as the recipient of the ENAI Exemplary Activity Award in recognition of his contributions to the field of academic and research integrity. These areas are among Dr. Muawiya's main research interests, which include protein biochemistry, research integrity, contract cheating, and academic misconduct.

Sudanow met with Dr. Muawiya Ahmed Hamza to discuss his successful academic and scientific journey that led him to global recognition, ranking him among the top three scientists in the world in this field.

Dr. Muawiya is the Director of the Department of Medical Research at King Fahad Medical City in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Founder and Head of the Research and Academic Integrity Team.

He began his professional career in 2010 as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry at the Faculty of Medicine. Dr. Hamza is a graduate of the University of Khartoum, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree.

He obtained his Master's degree in Biochemistry from Omdurman Islamic University in 2002.



In 2006, he earned his PhD in Biochemistry from University College Dublin, part of the National University of Ireland.



He is a member of several prestigious professional bodies, including the Royal Society of Chemistry and the European Network for Academic Integrity.

He is also an active member of the task force on ethical publishing and research dissemination.



Dr. Hamza is the co-founder of ACARI (African Council for Academic and Research Integrity), in collaboration with distinguished experts from Turkey and Pakistan.



Qualifications:

2002-2006 PhD in Biochemistry, National University of Ireland, UCD.

Thesis title: Thermal Stability, Conformational Change & Folding in Glutamate Dehydrogenase from Clostridium symbiosum.



2006 Introductory course on Bioinformatics in understanding protein structure/function relation, Lisbon, Portugal.

2003-2004 Certificate in Postgraduate Research Methods, University College Dublin.

2000-2002 (link unavailable) in Biochemistry, Omdurman Islamic University.

1998-1999 Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration, School of Business and Administration, University of Khartoum.

1986-1991 (link unavailable) in Chemistry and Zoology, University of Khartoum.

AWARDS & GRANTS

2025 ENAI Exemplary Activism Award

2023 Intramural Research Fund grant(IRF#022-037).

2023 Intramural Research Fund grant(IRF#022-022).

22 INTRAMURAL RESEARCH FUND GRANT(IRF#022-002).

2021 Intramural Research Fund grant(IRF#021-015).

2019 Intramural Research Fund grant(RFA#19-027).

2018 Intramural Research Fund grant (IRF#018-066)

2018 Intramural Research Fund grant (IRF#018-006).

2013 Faculty of Medicine, King Fahad Medical City, King Saud Bin Abdul-Aziz University

for Health Sciences

King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology grant (Co-PI) 2013.

2011 Faculty of Medicine, King Fahad Medical City, King Saud Bin Abdul-Aziz University

for Health Sciences two research grants.

2006 Science Foundation of Ireland Postdoctoral fellowship.

June 2005 Biochemical Society general traveling grant.

March 2004 UCD president Award (Open postgraduate scholarship).



Work experiences :

2016- up-to-date Director, Biomedical Research Administration, Research Center, KFMC.

Research Center, Central Second Health Cluster, Riyadh, KSA.

2019 Visiting Professor, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

2011-2016 Supervisor, Research laboratories, FOM. KFMC, Riyadh, KSA.

2010 up-to-date Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine, King Fahad

Medical City, Riyadh.

2008/2009 Visiting Assistant Professor for the master program (Courses: Protein chemistry,

Protein Engineering, Analytical Biochemistry and Enzyme kinetics) University of

Khartoum, Sudan.

2006-2010 Postdoctoral fellow, College of Life Sciences, University College Dublin, Dublin,

Ireland.

2002-2006 Demonstrator and tutor of Biochemistry, University College Dublin, Dublin,

Ireland.

2000-2002 General manager of Almasam Engineering Co., Khartoum, Sudan.

2000-2002 Part-time lecturer of Biochemistry Omdurman Islamic University, Sudan.

1991-2000 Teaching, Administrator in a charity organization, Khartoum, Sudan.



Specialized training courses :

January 2025 Strategic Planning course.

January 2024 Advanced Communication Skills for Leaders course.

February 2022 Practical Leadership skills course.

November 2021 Successful Negotiation: Master your negotiating skills.

November 2018 Building Essential Leadership skills, Organized GE Crotonville, GE Health

Training Institutes, Riyadh, KSA.

2017 Writing KPIs, King Fahad Medical City, Riyadh, KSA.

2015 Assessment and evaluation in medical education, King Fahad Medical City, Riyadh, KSA.

March 2010 Problem Based learning, Faculty of Medicine, King Fahad Medical City, KSA.

Oct 2009 Drug design and delivery, Royal College of Surgeons, Dublin, Ireland.

Feb 2008 Introduction to proteomics, Conway Institute of Biomolecular & Biomedical

Research, University College Dublin, Ireland.

2006 Introduction to Bioinformatics. Instituto Gulbinkin, Lisbon, Portugal.

Dec 2006 Strategies & Techniques in Molecular medicine, MMC, UCD, Ireland.

Sept- Nov 2003 Teaching practical classes. Centre for Teaching and Learning, UCD, Ireland.

Working Groups and Committees :

2024 up-to-date Chairman of Translational Research and Precision Medicine advisory

committeeman of Translational Research and Precision Medicine advisory committee, Riyadh

Second Health Cluster, Riyadh, KSA.

2021- up-to-date Chairperson, Research and Education Integrity Team, Research Center,

Central Second Health Cluster, Riyadh, KSA.

2019 up-to-date member of Integrity in academic dissemination and publishing, European

Network of Academic Integrity.

2019 Member of Organizing Committee for the Annual Research Symposium, Research

Center, King Fahad Medical City, Riyadh, KSA.

2018 Member of Scientific Committee for the Annual Research Symposium, Research Center,

King Fahad Medical City, Riyadh, KSA.

2018 up-to-date member of the promotion and scholarship committee, Research Center,

Central Second Health Cluster, Riyadh, KSA.

2016-2018 Member of the recruitment committee in the Research Centre, Central Second

Health Cluster, Riyadh, KSA.

2016 up-to-date Member of the grant allocation committee, Intramural Grant Fund, Research

Center, Central Second Health Cluster, Riyadh, KSA.

2010 to 2015 Member of Scientific Research Committee, Faculty of medicine, King Fahad

Medical City.

2014-2018 Member of the board of directors AlMughtrebeen University, Khartoum, Sudan.

2010- 2015 Member of the advisory scientific committee, Protein Research Chair, College of

Science, King Saud University, Riyadh, KSA.



Scientific Reviewing and Audits :

Reviewing many research proposals for different funding bodies in KSA including; KACST,

KSU and NIH.

Review Manuscripts for several peer review journals including journal, 3 Biotech, ISSN:

2190-5738, Springer Nature; Naunyn-Schmiedeberg's Archives of Pharmacology.

Springer Nature and International Journal of Immunopathology and Pharmacology,

SAGE publishing.

Reviewed abstracts for many conferences and symposia.

Routinely revising and updating policies and procedures in my administration.