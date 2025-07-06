Ashura Observed Amid Calls For Brotherhood, Solidarity Among Muslims

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The 10th of Muharram (Yaumi Ashura) was commemorated on Sunday in Kabul with participation of government officials, tribal elders and youths.

Participants described the day as a symbol of sacrifice, justice-seeking unity and stressed the importance of reinforcing brotherhood and solidarity among Muslims.

Today marks the 10th of Muharram, which coincides with the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA)- the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)- and his 72 companions, who were martyred in the plains of Karbala, Iraq, on this day in 61 AH at the hands of Yazid's forces.

During the ceremony held in Kabul, participants emphasised that the message of Ashura was one of unity and strengthening bonds of brotherhood among Muslims.

They called for this message to be adopted as a model for peaceful coexistence in society.

Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said in his address that the month of Muharram, and especially this day, offers Muslims a profound lesson of fraternity, solidarity and resistance against oppression.

He remarked that the enemies of Islam are constantly attempting to divide Muslim under various labels-something that ultimately undermines the interests of Islam and Muslims.

Referring to verses of the Holy Qur'an, he stressed the importance of preserving unity among the people.

He added that today, under an Islamic system, brotherhood prevails across the country, national security has been restored and there was no more factionalism, ethnic rivalry, or linguistic division.

Islam Mohammad Akbari, Deputy Head of the Council of Shia Scholars of Afghanistan, also spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of unity, brotherhood and solidarity among citizens.

He said Ashura carries a message of compassion and brotherhood among Muslims and should be used as an occasion to strengthen unity and promote peaceful coexistence. He thanked the officials of the Islamic Emirate and the security forces for ensuring the safety and organisation of the day's events. Meanwhile, former president of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai also shared a message on his X handle to mark the 10th of Muharram. He said the Afghan people commemorated Ashura and the Hussaini movement every year with unity and solidarity. He added that love and affection for the family of the Prophet (PBUH) formed the foundation of unity, brotherhood and national harmony. According to Karzai, Afghanistan is considered a successful example of unity and togetherness among Islamic countries. kk/ma

Hujjat