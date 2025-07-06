Katy Unites: 'Flood Relief Friday' At No Label Brewing Co. To Support Texas Flood Victims

Katy Donation Drive For Kerrville

Katy's No Label Brewing hosts "Flood Relief Friday" on July 11, raising funds & collecting vital donations for local families hit by devastating Texas floods.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the wake of the devastating floods that swept through Texas on July 4th, No Label Brewing Co. is proud to announce Flood Relief Friday, a special community fundraiser on Friday, July 11, 2025, at their Katy taproom (5351 1st Street, Katy, TX). The event will serve as both a benefit and a rallying point for neighbors looking to support families affected by the historic storms."This hit close to home," said Tom Paynter, Co-owner at No Label Brewing. "Texans were celebrating one minute and evacuating the next. Now it's our turn to step up, raise funds, and bring some good back to our community."Flood Relief Friday offers a direct way for the community to contribute. No Label Brewing Co. will donate $1 for every beer, shirt, hat, tin, or to-go beer item sold during the event.The evening will also feature:* Raffle Fundraiser: Enter to win a private No Label Happy Hour experience, curated gift baskets, and gift cards from No Label and other partnering local businesses. The raffle drawing will be held at 9 PM.* Live Music: Enjoy performances by X Stereo from 7 PM to 10 PM.* Food Trucks: Delicious options will be available from noon until close, featuring TX Birria Boyz, Burger TX, and Zaab Thai.* Local Vendors: Discover unique offerings from several local businesses.* Extended Hours: The taproom will remain open until midnight for the event.In addition to Friday's fundraiser, No Label Brewing Co. is actively participating in a week-long donation drive from July 6th to July 10th. The taproom will serve as a central drop-off location for essential supplies. Requested donation items include:* Hygiene products* Non-perishable food* Baby formula and diapers* Cleaning supplies* Gently used clothingThis community-wide effort extends beyond No Label's taproom, with several other local businesses serving as additional drop-off points:* Texas Borders Bar & Grill (Pin Oak)* Twins Tavern* Brett's BBQ Shop (closed Mon–Tues)* Serene Beans* Katy Gymnastics and Sports PerformanceFor those unable to donate in person, No Label encourages direct contributions to the American Red Cross, which is currently providing emergency support in Kerrville and other affected areas."It's more than beer - it's about being there for each other when it counts," added Paynter. "We're proud to stand with the people of Katy and Texas in doing just that."Event Details:Flood Relief Friday📅 Friday, July 11, 2025📍 No Label Brewing Co. | 5351 1st Street, Katy, TX⏰ Open until midnight | Live music from 7–10 PMPress Inquiries or Raffle Partnership Opportunities:Contact Tom Paynter at ....

