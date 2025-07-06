Wimbledon: Pavlyuchenkova Survives Kartal Challenge To Reach QF
In a tense first set, with the score tied at 4-4, Pavlyuchenkova appeared to win a game point when Kartal's backhand landed visibly long. However, a failure in the electronic line-calling system-later blamed on operator error-meant the point was replayed instead of awarded to the Russian. Kartal capitalized on the confusion, breaking serve and earning a set point in the following game as per WTA.
But the veteran Pavlyuchenkova responded with calm authority. She saved set point, broke back, and then cruised through the tiebreak, showcasing her trademark power and experience. The World No. 50, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in February and has since been on a determined comeback trail, kept up her level in the second set with a flurry of highlight-reel shots- including a left-handed forehand winner and a deft lob.
Although Kartal showed grit by briefly breaking back, Pavlyuchenkova recaptured the lead at 3-2 and never looked back. She sealed the victory on her first match point with a blistering forehand down the line-her 36th winner of the match, far outpacing Kartal's 14.
The win marks Pavlyuchenkova's 10th Grand Slam quarterfinal and second this season, her first time reaching that milestone in a single year since 2011. With an 8-1 record on grass this season and a semifinal run in Eastbourne already under her belt, she's in top form heading into a clash against either Amanda Anisimova or Linda Noskova for a place in the semifinals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment