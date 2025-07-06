Certified FIND MINING Launches The Best Free AI Cloud Mining Service For BTC, DOGE, XRP And Other Popular Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As global interest in crypto asset investment continues to heat up, more and more investors are beginning to pay attention to a core issue: How to make the digital currency in your hands not only "lying in your wallet" but also creating a stable cash flow? As one of the world's leading intelligent cloud mining platforms, FIND MINING is using clean energy mines covering the world and safe and transparent cloud mining solutions to provide new answers for fans of tokens such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP).

Potomac, Maryland, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global interest in crypto asset investment continues to heat up, more and more investors are beginning to pay attention to a core issue: How to make the digital currency in your hands not only "lying in your wallet" but also creating a stable cash flow? As one of the world's leading intelligent cloud mining platforms, FIND MINING is using clean energy mines covering the world and safe and transparent cloud mining solutions to provide new answers for fans of tokens such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP).





FIND MINING is the world's leading intelligent cloud mining service provider, committed to enabling every crypto asset holder in the world to easily obtain sustainable passive income through green energy, efficient computing power and smart contracts.

Features of FIND MINING

FIND MINING adheres to the concept of "making every digital asset continue to appreciate" and provides users of every level with a safe, efficient and truly profitable mining experience. Its main features include:

Military-grade security protection

The platform integrates McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual security technologies to comprehensively protect user data and mining activities and effectively defend against network threats.

Zero management fee, 100% profit transparency

Different from the common hidden charges in the industry, FIND MINING adheres to the policy of no management fees. All income is clearly traceable and users' income is under their control.

Stable operation, full escort

100% uptime guarantee and 24/7 multilingual technical support ensure continuous stable mining and uninterrupted profits.

Flexible mining of multiple currencies

It supports more than 13 mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Users can freely choose mining targets based on market dynamics.

Immediate income, easy start

New users can enjoy a $15 bonus upon registration and receive a basic income of $0.6 per day. No upfront investment is required and you can start your mining journey with just one click.

FIND MINING lowers the industry threshold through technological innovation, allowing every user to easily participate in digital asset mining and share the dividends of blockchain development.

How to start using FIND MINING to start free AI cloud mining

FIND MINING provides you with a simple cloud mining experience. You can easily start in just three steps:

Step 1: Choose a reliable cloud mining platform

FIND MINING offers a $15 free mining plan, allowing you to easily participate without purchasing expensive hardware. The plan earns a stable $0.60 passive income every day, with zero cost and zero risk, making it an ideal choice for beginners.

Step 2: Quick registration , instant activation

All you need is an email address to complete the registration process, which takes less than a minute. After successful registration, you will immediately receive a $15 registration bonus and enter the intuitive mining dashboard to view your earnings at any time.

Step 3: Flexibly choose mining contracts

FIND MINING provides a variety of contract options to suit different investment needs. All contracts guarantee fixed income and transparent returns, ensuring that you can achieve stable and predictable daily mining income, transparent, safe, efficient and profitable mining experience



basic computing power:Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income: $4.0, maturity income: $100 + $8

Stable computing power :Investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income: $6.5, maturity income: $500 + $32.5

prime Hashrate:Investment amount: $2,699, contract period: 20 days, daily income: $42.9, maturity income: $2,699 + $755.72

Advanced computing power:Investment amount: $5,000, contract period: 25 days, daily income: $75, maturity income: $5,000 + $1,875

High-quality computing power:Investment amount: $12,000, contract period: 37 days, daily income: $205.2, maturity income: $10,000 + $7,592.4

BTC Avalon Super Computing Power:Investment amount: $50,000, Contract duration: 29 days, Daily income: $925, Expiration income: $50,000 + $26,825 BTC Hyper Hash Engine:Investment amount: $135,000, Contract duration: 50 days, Daily return: $2,925, Expiration return: $135,000 + $135,000





FIND MINING provides a variety of mining contracts. Each contract provides differentiated profit plans based on computing power value, investment amount and operation period. For more contracts, please visit

Why FIND MINING has become the world's top cloud mining platform

As the world's leading new energy computing power platform, FINDMINING provides sustainable crypto asset returns to global users.

Since its establishment, FINDMINING has deployed more than 135 advanced data centers in Europe, North America and Asia, widely using renewable energy such as wind and solar energy, truly achieving a dual balance between low-carbon environmental protection and efficient computing power. The platform service covers 175 countries and regions, with more than 9.4 million registered users worldwide, and continues to provide global users with a stable and traceable source of passive income from cryptocurrency.

The Simplicity of FIND MINING

The world's top cloud mining platform provides easy access and user-friendly interface to users around the world, ensuring that even if you are a crypto novice, you can easily navigate and easily earn very impressive passive income every day.

Easy mining, worry-free profits

FIND MINING takes care of all technical aspects for you - from professional mining machine operation and maintenance to energy cost optimization, completely eliminating the trouble of equipment maintenance and power management. You only need to focus on revenue growth, and we will provide you with a simple and efficient mining experience with professional technical guarantees, so that every investment can get the maximum return.

Will FIND MINING become the next industry trend in the cryptocurrency field?

The rapid rise of FIND MINING marks a profound change in the way people participate in cryptocurrency mining, and is expected to lead the industry into a new stage. The following core advantages may make FIND MINING the next industry benchmark in the field of cryptocurrency mining:

As a platform approved by regulators, FIND MINING has solid guarantees in terms of legality and security, effectively solving the trust and compliance issues that have plagued cloud mining for many years and providing users with a more reliable mining environment.FIND MINING significantly reduces the reliance on traditional high-energy consumption mining models through energy-saving and efficient cloud mining solutions, helps reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment, meets the new demands of global investors for sustainable development, and is an ideal choice under the concept of environmental protection.As more and more individual and institutional investors seek to obtain sustainable passive income through cloud mining, FIND MINING is expected to gain wider market recognition and user growth in the coming years with its convenient and easy-to-use services and stable returns.Unlike traditional mining, which requires expensive mining machine purchases, site construction, and electricity consumption, FIND MINING provides users with a more cost-effective mining alternative through a cloud mining solution with a low threshold and no hardware investment, helping more people share mining benefits with lower risks.

Final Thoughts

The innovative cloud mining model advocated by FIND MINING is reshaping the cryptocurrency mining industry, making this field more convenient, safe and sustainable. With zero-cost entry, stable daily income and friendly operation experience, FIND MINING provides an attractive option for users who want to earn passive income through mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP).

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow and develop, FIND MINING is becoming an important force that cannot be ignored in the cloud mining track, providing a more flexible and efficient alternative to the traditional high-threshold, high-cost mining model. Whether you are a novice user who is new to crypto mining or a senior investor who is looking for low-risk, high-return opportunities, FIND MINING is worth considering and may become the next potential project in the cryptocurrency field.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for reference only and does not constitute an investment invitation, financial advice, or trade recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in financial losses. We strongly recommend conducting thorough due diligence and consulting professional financial advisors before engaging in cryptocurrency or securities investments and trades.

