Himachal CM Asks Centre To Start Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Via Shipki-La

Shimla, July 6 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has urged the Central government to explore the feasibility of opening Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Shipki-La route in the state.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that the Shipki-La region has served as a vital Indo-Tibetan trade route, predating modern borders.

He said that it has also been a cultural corridor for Tibetan Buddhism and ancient pilgrimage paths reflecting India's enduring civilizational ties to Kailash and Mansarovar.

He said that the Kinnaur region of Himachal Pradesh, being semi-arid and situated in a rain shadow zone like Spiti, is less prone to monsoon disruptions, which keeps the route accessible for most of the year.

He said that the path from Shipki-La via Gartok towards Darchen and Mansarovar is comparatively shorter on the Tibetan side. He said that Shipki-La also offered a more stable and unambiguous corridor, making it well-suited as a long-term, dependable corridor for pilgrimage and cross-border connectivity.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh already has road connectivity up to Shipki-La via Rampur and Pooh.

He said that with the focused development of base camps and supporting infrastructure, this route can be seamlessly integrated into the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra framework.

He emphasised that the opening of this route would significantly contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the tribal people of Kinnaur, aligning with the government's vision for border development and tourism promotion under the Vibrant Village Programme.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would extend all logistical and administrative coordination to the Central government if the Shipki-La route is opened for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.