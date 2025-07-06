Ukraine's Amputee Vets Partake In Spartan Ultra World Championship

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The intelligence agency, GUR , reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

Taras Prots (special unit“KRAKEN”) and Serhiy Shykun (Active Operations Department), who were seriously wounded in the war, completed one of the most difficult races in the world - the Spartan Ultra World Championship in the town of Morzine in the French Alps, the report reads.

The participants covered on their prostheses a total of 52 kilometers of a mountain route with over 60 obstacles and an elevation gain of over 2,800 meters. It took the Ukrainians 9.5 hours to complete the route.

Rehabilitation project through amputee football for Ukrainian veterans launched in Poland - Consul General

The GUR noted that, despite amputations and other injuries, both fighters continue to actively serve Ukraine, being role models who prove the indomitable spirit of Ukrainian soldiers.

“The impressions are wonderful. We're exhausted, but we don't really feel anything 'beyond the limit'. There were no thoughts of quitting the track, because we've got a task, a goal - and we must go for it,” Prots noted.

“It was quite a strong test, but we did it, and that's cool. It's all about character, the will to live, the will to be indomitable, to be of steel. For yourself, and then for others,” emphasized Shykun.

The participation of GUR veterans in the Spartan Ultra World Championship is part of a campaign to raise UAH 1 million within the Limitless project for the rehabilitation of GUR veterans who lost limbs as a result of war injuries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two war veterans from the GUR special operations forces, Ivan Tarn and Oleksandr Dashko, both amputees, conquered the Himalayas as part of the Limitless charity project.