Putin Reflects on Russia, US Friendship
(MENAFN) In a recent conversation with a journalist , Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the enduring and historically cooperative relationship between Russia and the United States, even as the two countries experience heightened tensions related to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
A segment of the interview was made public on Sunday, offering a more positive narrative about the nations’ shared past.
According to Putin, “By the way, as for the Americans, we have had… over a very long period of time, very friendly and special relations with the United States.”
The Russian leader highlighted that cordial relations with the US have existed for centuries, citing moments of significant collaboration between the two powers.
Putin recalled that during the American Revolutionary War, which lasted from 1775 to 1783, Russia backed the United States in its quest for independence from British colonial control. “We really supplied them, even supplied weapons, helped with money, and so on,” he noted, underlining the material and financial support Russia provided during that critical era.
He further mentioned Russia's alignment with the Union forces in the American Civil War from 1861 to 1865.
“Later we supported the North during the war between North and South,” Putin stated, continuing, “And in this sense, we found something that united us.”
These remarks suggest that, historically, the two nations have found common ground and mutual interests during major turning points in American history.
The interview, covered by a news agency, portrays a version of history where Moscow and Washington have, at various times, stood together, even though current geopolitical events may suggest otherwise.
