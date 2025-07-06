Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish authorities arrest three mayors due to corruption case

Turkish authorities arrest three mayors due to corruption case


2025-07-06 09:38:58
(MENAFN) Authorities in Türkiye detained three opposition mayors on Saturday amid widening corruption investigations, according to reports.

The mayors — Zeydan Karalar of Adana, Muhittin Bocek of Antalya, and Abdurrahman Tutdere of Adiyaman — were taken into custody in the country’s southern region. Their detentions follow the earlier arrest of over 120 individuals this week, including former Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer, as part of a separate corruption probe.

Reports indicate that Karalar and Tutdere are being investigated for alleged involvement in rigged public tenders and related corruption offenses.

Bocek, the mayor of Antalya, is reportedly facing charges in a separate case. Authorities have not yet disclosed further details about the accusations.

The crackdown also extended to Istanbul, where Ahmet Sahin, the deputy mayor of the Buyukcekmece district, was arrested as part of the broader investigations.

These developments mark a significant escalation in anti-corruption efforts targeting local officials across several Turkish provinces.

MENAFN06072025000045017281ID1109765491

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search