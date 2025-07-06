403
UN Chief Denounces Recent Extensive Russian Strikes on Ukraine
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned Russia’s recent onslaught of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, calling it the most extensive barrage since the war’s onset more than three years ago.
"The secretary-general strongly condemns the latest series of large-scale drone and missile attacks by the Russian Federation, reportedly the largest in over three years of war," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN, in an official statement.
Guterres expressed grave concern over the escalation of violence and its devastating impact on civilians, highlighting that the attacks have severely disrupted power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, exacerbating already critical nuclear safety risks. "These strikes disrupted the power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, once again underlining the ongoing risks to nuclear safety."
The UN leader emphasized that such assaults breach international law, urging an immediate cessation of the attacks. "Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law and must stop immediately," Guterres stated.
Calling for an immediate end to hostilities, the statement reiterated Guterres' call "for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions."
