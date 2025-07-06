Gov't Guidelines Underway To Promote Institutional Governance, Oversight-Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) - Minister of State for Public Sector Development and Chairman of Institute of Public Administration (IPA), Dr. Khair Abu Sa'ilik, said internal oversight has become a "key" element in building trust and promoting "sound" governance.The minister made the remarks during the inauguration of "Standards for Assessing Internal Oversight and Auditing Units in the Public Sector" program.Organized by the IPA and the Audit Bureau on Sunday, he added that the program comes within the framework of the government's ongoing efforts to enhance "efficiency" of the public sector and raise "readiness" of internal oversight tools to fulfill their "pivotal" role in ensuring compliance, achieving integrity, and improving "quality" of institutional performance.The minister noted internal control tools are "not limited to detecting violations, but also contribute to their prevention and guiding administrative work towards efficiency, transparency, and compliance with legislation."The government, he said, is working on drafting a special guideline for the governance of internal control procedures based on "modern" scientific principles that integrate auditing of digital and information systems.Abu Sa'ilik underlined the importance of integrating roles in enhancing the staff's administrative and financial capabilities in internal control units, which would ensure "sound performance and efficient use of resources."On its feasibility, he noted administrative oversight of compliance to laws and regulations reduces likelihood of violations or failures.In turn, Audit Bureau Chief Radhi Hamadin said the current training program targets 500 employees from various government entities and will last for 8 weeks.The week-long program, which saw participation of 75 employees from 20 official entities, focuses on several themes, mainly technical support to employees of internal control and audit units to improve their performance.