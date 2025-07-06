Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Media reports EU suggesting sanctions on Israel

Media reports EU suggesting sanctions on Israel


2025-07-06 08:15:43
(MENAFN) The European Union is preparing a formal list of possible sanctions against Israel over alleged human rights violations in Gaza, according to a Euractiv report published Saturday. Sources say the EU’s diplomatic service will present the proposed measures to EU ambassadors this Wednesday.

Options under consideration include a full or partial suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, sanctions on Israeli ministers, military personnel, and radical settlers, trade restrictions, an arms embargo, and the suspension of scientific cooperation programs.

Although these ideas have been discussed informally in the past, this marks the first time they will be officially presented in written form. EU foreign ministers are expected to examine the proposals during a meeting on July 15.

However, any move to sanction Israel would require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states—a consensus that appears unlikely. Hungary, in particular, has consistently supported Israel and previously blocked sanctions against Israeli settlers.

The draft list follows an internal EU review of the Association Agreement last month, which reportedly found “signs of a breach” in Israel’s human rights obligations. Israel has dismissed the findings, with its Foreign Ministry claiming the report lacks credibility and accusing the EU of misunderstanding Israel’s fight against what it calls shared threats with the West.

In June, the European Council called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, expressing concern over the high civilian death toll and widespread hunger. The Council also urged Israel to end its blockade on Gaza to allow more humanitarian aid, although reports suggest that access has not significantly improved.

Currently, the EU does not have general sanctions in place against Israel, though it has previously targeted certain Israeli individuals—primarily settlers in the West Bank accused of violence against Palestinians.

The conflict escalated dramatically after a 2023 Hamas attack prompted a major Israeli military campaign in Gaza. Official figures estimate that around 60,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis have died as a result.

MENAFN06072025000045015687ID1109765358

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search