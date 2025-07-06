Get A 10-Year UAE Golden Visa By Staking $100K In Toncoin!

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a pioneering move that bridges cryptocurrency investments with immigration benefits, the TON Foundation, associated with the Telegram Open Network, has announced its unique scheme allowing crypto holders to stake their TONCOIN in return for the UAE's coveted Golden Visa. This innovative initiative not only underscores the expanding intersection between digital finance and global mobility but also highlights the UAE's progressive stance on blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies.

Innovative Staking Opportunity

The newly introduced program by the TON Foundation enables investors to stake a minimum of 50,000 TONCOIN (approximately $150,000, as of the latest prices) in exchange for the UAE Golden Visa. This long-term residence visa, typically issued for 5 or 10 years and renewable, opens up extensive opportunities for global entrepreneurs and investors to reside in the UAE while enjoying the benefits of its economic and social landscape. The staking program offers these visas not only to the primary investors but extends the possibility to their families as well, promoting a comprehensive immigration solution via cryptocurrency investment.

Strengthening Crypto and Government Relations

This collaboration between the TON Foundation and UAE authorities represents a significant step in the integration of cryptocurrency with governmental programs, potentially setting a precedent for other nations. By accepting TONCOIN stakes as a legitimate means of securing residency, the UAE is positioning itself as a leading hub for blockchain technologies and a favorable environment for crypto enthusiasts and investors. The program could significantly influence how government bodies worldwide perceive and interact with digital currencies and blockchain technology.

Potential Impacts and Industry Growth

Aside from offering a practical utility for TONCOIN , this staking initiative is likely to catalyze further growth and acceptance of cryptocurrencies in regions beyond the traditional western tech hubs. As countries observe the UAE's model of integrating cryptocurrency with economic development strategies, similar programs may emerge, expanding the global cryptocurrency landscape. Furthermore, this could usher in heightened interest and investment in TONCOIN , impacting its market position and value.

In conclusion, the groundbreaking venture set forth by the TON Foundation aligns with a growing trend where nations are embracing the potential of blockchain and cryptocurrencies to solve complex issues like immigration. As this program begins to unfold, it will be critical to monitor its effectiveness in fostering deeper integration of digital currencies within governmental frameworks globally, potentially driving more countries to adopt similar innovative approaches in the future.

