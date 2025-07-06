Qatar Boosts Domestic Tourism With Unique Offerings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar is witnessing a notable rise in domestic tourism, driven by an increasing variety of tourism products, cultural experiences, and year-round family-friendly attractions.

Industry leaders emphasize that the development of new destinations and services is significantly enhancing local tourism experiences for both residents and regional visitors.

Speaking in a Qatar TV programme, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at Katara Hospitality Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Thani, emphasized that preserving and showcasing Qatari heritage is central to their approach.

“From room designs to architectural themes, our hotels highlight Qatari culture,” he stated.“For instance, the Katara Towers are designed to resemble traditional Qatari swords, sparking curiosity among guests.”

Sheikh Abdulrahman said that Guests are welcomed with traditional Qatari hospitality, including Arabic coffee served by staff in national attire.“Additionally, Qatari artwork and photography are featured prominently in hotels, providing a cultural touchpoint and an authentic sense of place.”

According to Chairman of Tourism Group for Tourists and Travel Ahmed Hussein Abdullah, family tourism has emerged as a vital sector in Qatar.

Over the past four to five years, the country has become a preferred destination for families from the GCC and Arab countries.

He attributes this to the affordability and quality of local hotels, which often cost less than comparable options in neighboring countries.

“Domestic tourism in Qatar offers everything from high-quality hotels to iconic destinations like the Museum of Islamic Art, Souq Waqif, Katara, and Lusail,” Abdullah said.

“With a rich calendar of festivals and exhibitions in malls and public venues, many residents and citizens now prefer exploring what's available locally over traveling abroad.”

Speaking in the same programme, CEO of Arabian Adventures Tourism Hassan Mohammed Al-Emadi, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the diversity of tourism offerings across the country.

He noted that the favorable weather from mid-October to mid-May makes this period ideal for outdoor activities and exploring attractions such as the National Museum of Qatar, Sheikh Faisal Museum, Msheireb Museums, and the Museum of Modern Arab Art.

“Other key attractions include the Souq Waqif, the scenic Khor Al Adaid (Inland Sea), camel racing events, and farm-stay experiences in rural areas. New resorts such as Salwa Beach Resort and West Bay Lagoon Resort further enrich the country's tourism landscape, offering options for both relaxation and adventure,” said Al-Emadi.

The growing appeal of local tourism in Qatar aligns with national efforts to strengthen the tourism sector as part of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

By promoting domestic travel, the country not only supports local businesses but also fosters community engagement with Qatar's heritage, natural beauty, and modern infrastructure.

Efforts by the authorities concerned to enhance accessibility, preserve cultural sites, and encourage eco-tourism initiatives are also contributing to the growth of internal tourism.

These initiatives ensure that residents and visitors alike have opportunities to enjoy enriching experiences without leaving the country.

With a well-rounded mix of leisure, heritage, and eco-tourism offerings, Qatar is on a path to establishing a sustainable, year-round tourism ecosystem.

As more stakeholders invest in innovative tourism products and immersive experiences, the country is set to further increase its attractiveness as a domestic and regional tourism leader.

From desert adventures to urban culture, Qatar's growing local tourism offerings are not just diversifying the economy but also deepening the appreciation for its national identity - making“staycations” more desirable than ever.