Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Message On The Occasion Of The Independence Day Of Republic Of Malawi

African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Message On The Occasion Of The Independence Day Of Republic Of Malawi


2025-07-06 07:45:07
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, July 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the the Republic of Malawi on the occasion of the anniversary of their independence.

This momentous occasion is a testament to Malawi's resilience, unity, and unwavering commitment to peace and development. As a valued member of our Union, Malawi continues to play a vital role in advancing our shared aspirations under Agenda 2063, particularly in the fields of youth empowerment, agricultural transformation, and regional integration.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission reiterates the African Union's support for Malawi in its pursuit of sustainable development and inclusive prosperity.

Happy Independence Day!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

MENAFN06072025002747001784ID1109765239

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search