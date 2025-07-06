403
Iran's Supreme Leader Resurfaces After War with Israel
(MENAFN) Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made his first public appearance on Saturday since the conclusion of the recent conflict with Israel, joining Ashura observances in Tehran.
Khamenei had been noticeably absent from the earlier Muharram ceremonies, which took place at his residence on Palestine Street over the previous three nights. His participation on Saturday marked a return to the solemn rituals commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.
In footage shared on X by Khamenei's official account, the leader was seen arriving at Imam Khomeini's Hosseinieh mansion, where he was greeted by attendees.
The appearance follows a month-long conflict between Iran and Israel, during which US President Donald Trump and Israeli officials had both threatened to target Khamenei. Amid the conflict, Khamenei was seen delivering speeches, while tensions escalated. After a ceasefire was brokered, Iran accused the US of joining forces with Israel to carry out the assaults, to which Iran responded with counterattacks.
The first three days of Muharram this year marked a first, with ceremonies held at Khamenei's residence but without his presence.
The war broke out on June 13 when Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian facilities, resulting in at least 935 deaths, according to Iranian authorities. The Health Ministry reported that over 5,300 people were injured.
In retaliation, Tehran launched missile and drone strikes, causing at least 29 fatalities and more than 3,400 injuries, as per data from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
The conflict further escalated when the US bombed Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. It ultimately ended with a ceasefire sponsored by the US, which came into effect on June 24.
