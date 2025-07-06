Orban claims Ukraine middled in election

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused Ukraine of covertly interfering in Hungary’s upcoming 2026 parliamentary elections, claiming that Kiev is conducting secret intelligence operations to sway the outcome in favor of a pro-Ukrainian government.Speaking on Kossuth Radio on Friday, Orban alleged that Ukraine’s aim is to install a government in Budapest that would support its EU membership bid — a move Orban’s administration staunchly opposes.Ukraine applied for EU membership in 2022 and was granted candidate status by Brussels, with a tentative goal of joining by 2030. Orban has warned that Ukraine’s entry would drag the EU into conflict with Russia and create long-term financial burdens. Citing overwhelming domestic opposition — reflected in the recent Voks 2025 referendum where 95% voted against Ukraine’s accession — Hungary vetoed an EU Council statement on starting formal talks, halting the process since unanimous approval is required.“There are continuous secret operations being carried out in Hungary by the Ukrainian intelligence services,” Orban claimed, accusing Kiev of targeting politicians, intellectuals, media, and public discourse. He also accused EU officials of funneling significant funds into Hungary to influence domestic politics.Orban pointed specifically to the Tisza Party, a new center-right opposition group, which he believes was “manufactured” by Brussels to back Ukraine’s EU accession. Tisza’s unofficial poll suggested 58% support for Ukraine’s bid, although party leader Peter Magyar said Kiev doesn’t yet meet the necessary criteria. Still, the party signaled support for opening negotiations if it wins in 2026.Orban warned that Ukraine’s membership would mean importing war into the EU and risking economic collapse. “If referendums were held across Europe, people would vote against Ukraine joining just as they did in Hungary,” he said.Russia, once neutral on Ukraine’s EU ambitions, has recently criticized the idea as the EU becomes more militarized. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, described the bloc as “politicized, globalist, and fiercely Russophobic,” and labeled Ukraine’s potential membership a direct threat to Russia.

