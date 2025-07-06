Azerbaijani Delegation Participates In Prestigious Flower Festival In Namangan

MENAFN - AzerNews) A delegation led by Elchin Rzayev, Head of the Imishli District Executive Authority, participated as an honoured guest at the 64th International Flower Festival held in Uzbekistan. The visit took place at the official invitation of the Uzbek side.

According to the District Executive Authority, during the trip, the delegation visited the park named after National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent and laid flowers at the statue of the national leader.

The delegation later held a meeting with the Governor of Namangan Region, Shavkat Abdurazakov. During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the economic, social, and cultural spheres. The talks highlighted the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, rooted in shared history, ethnic ties, and spiritual values, as a model of exemplary cooperation in the region. In this context, both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening the developing relationship between Imishli District and Namangan Region.

During the meeting, the parties also reviewed the implementation status of an agreement signed on 12 July 2024 between the Imishli District Executive Authority and TST Textile Group LLC of Uzbekistan. Under this agreement, 5,826 hectares of agricultural land in Imishli were leased on a long-term basis to the company for the cultivation and processing of cotton, including the construction of a cottonseed oil plant. The two sides exchanged detailed views on the current work being carried out, the project's phased implementation, and opportunities for future cooperation.

On the following day, the delegation took part in the 64th International Flower Festival in Namangan city. As part of the event, they viewed a wide range of striking floral displays, decorative art pieces, and cultural programs presented by various countries. The unique exhibitions and aesthetically curated floral arrangements left a strong impression on participants.

It should be noted that the International Flower Festival serves not only as a platform for showcasing Namangan Region's cultural and tourism potential at the international level but also as a significant avenue for fostering interregional cooperation. The participation of the Imishli delegation in this prestigious event contributes meaningfully to the further strengthening of friendship, brotherhood, and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, supports deeper economic integration, and encourages mutual investment. The continuous economic partnership between the two brotherly nations, based on shared goals, contributes to the well-being of both peoples and to the consolidation of stability and prosperity in the region.