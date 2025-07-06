Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Protest in Tel Aviv Urges Full Hostage Deal

2025-07-06 05:31:28
(MENAFN) Thousands of Israeli citizens rallied on Saturday in Tel Aviv, demanding the return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip as part of a "comprehensive deal” with Hamas.

The large-scale protest called for a complete resolution to the hostage crisis, emphasizing the need for inclusivity in any future agreement.

According to a newspaper, demonstrators insisted on a "comprehensive and not selective deal" that would secure the release of all captives in Gaza, whether alive or deceased.

The sentiment among the crowd reflected a growing frustration with partial arrangements that fail to address the situation in its entirety.

Relatives of the captives were present and vocal during the demonstration, chanting against limited agreements that would result in the release of only a select few.

As reported by the newspaper, their presence added emotional weight to the demands, underscoring the urgency and human impact of the ongoing crisis.

Some family members delivered passionate speeches at the rally, urging the administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act swiftly in reaching a complete and inclusive agreement.

They appealed for immediate action and increased public pressure to avoid further delays.

The protest took place alongside the Israeli government's announcement of its decision to dispatch a negotiation team to Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The delegation aims to discuss a potential exchange arrangement with Palestinian groups, following a reportedly “positive” reply from Hamas.

As stated by the official broadcasting authority, intermediaries remain hopeful about closing the remaining gaps between both parties, potentially laying the groundwork for a successful resolution.

According to a news outlet, Netanyahu is scheduled to depart for Washington early Sunday for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, a move that could further influence the direction of the ongoing negotiations.

