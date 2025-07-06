Amitabh Bachchan Cheers For Son Abhishek's Journey: 'You're Achieving It All On Your Own Terms'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, took to social media to share an appreciation note for his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Expressing immense pride in his son's journey, the legendary actor praised Abhishek for carving a path on his own terms and earning the recognition he truly deserves. Posting a picture of Abhishek, Amitabh wrote on Instagram,“My pride and my unlimited love .. how beautifully on your own terms you are achieving your well deserved praise and recognition ..“Kaaldhar may be missing, but Abhishek is never missing from our hearts.”

Big B has always been his son Abhishek Bachchan's strongest pillar of support, often taking to social media to express his pride and admiration. On June 29, the 'Sholay' actor paid tribute to his son's 25-year journey in the film industry. Marking the special milestone, Amitabh shared a heartfelt post and even bowed to his son in a touching gesture of respect. He lauded Abhishek's unwavering dedication, consistent growth, and hard-earned achievements over the past two and a half decades.

The 82-year-old actor reposted a fan account that praised Abhishek for his diverse choice of roles. Reacting to it, the megastar wrote in Hindi,“Is Variety ko maine pranaam karta hoon, aur apne putra ki sarahna karta hoon. Jee haan, pita hoon main uska, aur mere liye mera putra Abhishek sarahna karne yogya hai (I bow to this variety and I praise my son. Yes, I'm his father, and for me my son Abhishek is worthy of praise).”

In another follow-up post, Amitabh extended his blessings to Abhishek while mentioning his upcoming films.

He tweeted,“Ek chap ke kuch hi dinon mein, release hone waali hai .. aur ek aur nayi film ki shuruaat ho gayi hai ..pehla din film King ki shooting (One film will release soon, and there is a start of a new film, first day of shooting of King)...My blessings Bhaiyu .. love and more. And one more film shooting is complete and ready and coming soon..my prayers ever.”