Large Crowds Flock To Katara's Arab Cup Side Events

Doha: Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, continues to draw large crowds with its vibrant side events accompanying the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, with international military performances standing out as a major attraction.

Elite military bands, including Lekhwiya, the Army Band, the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom, and Jordan's military band, are presenting disciplined musical displays that blend military precision with national cultural identity.

Each performance reflects the heritage and traditions of its country, turning music into a universal language of respect and harmony.

The open-air theatre at Katara witnessed a particularly strong turnout for the Turkish military band, whose performance captivated audiences with its high precision and seamless fusion of strict military rhythms and traditional melodies, offering a powerful expression of Turkiye's national identity.

Held along designated routes and performance zones to ensure smooth organization, the shows benefit from the unique setting of Katara's open-air theatre, whose Roman-inspired design enriched with Arab-Islamic elements adds a distinct cultural and visual dimension.

The events also highlighted Qatari heritage through the traditional Ardah performance, which drew enthusiastic interaction from spectators. With synchronised sword movements, rhythmic drums, and traditional chants, the Ardah delivered a vivid display of pride, belonging, and cultural authenticity.

These well-orchestrated events underline Katara's readiness to host major international occasions and reinforce its role as a global hub for culture and the arts, in harmony with the unifying spirit of the Arab Cup.